EPL: Late drama leaves Cherries on brink after Saints’ loss

Bournemouth are on the verge of relegation after losing to local rivals Southampton – with the video assistant referee denying them an injury-time equaliser.

Sam Surridge fired home from a tight angle – but a VAR review correctly found that Callum Wilson was offside.

Danny Ings had put Southampton ahead and Che Adams blasted in a second right at the death to complete an agonising few minutes for Bournemouth, reports the BBC.

They will be relegated on Tuesday if Watford get a point against Manchester City – or if the Hornets get one against Arsenal on the final day.

The Cherries – who must win at Everton next Sunday to have any chance of survival – are three points behind the 17th-placed Hornets, who are set to sack Nigel Pearson, with a worse goal difference by four.

Ings opened the scoring with a fine finish from just outside the box – his 21st Premier League goal of the season.

But he failed to move within a goal of the league’s top scorer Jamie Vardy when his penalty was saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

Bournemouth ended with half their team playing up front and Harry Wilson’s curling effort was tipped around the post by Alex McCarthy before the late, late drama.

After Surridge’s goal was ruled out, Adams smashed home to make the Cherries’ goal difference even worse.

RESULTS

Bournemouth 0 – 2 Southampton

