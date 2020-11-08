Sports

EPL: Late Kane winner sends Spurs top of table

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Harry Kane’s 88th-minute header was enough to send Tottenham to the top of the Premier League for the first time since August 2014.
A game of few chances seemed destined to end goalless after Hugo Lloris had kept out Karlan Grant’s second-half header and a flurry of Tottenham chances had come and gone without reward.
But, as has been the case so often in the past, Kane punished a minor lack of concentration, reports the BBC.
West Brom’s defence failed to track the England skipper’s run into the box, allowing him to leap unchecked to meet Matt Doherty’s cross and nod a 150th Premier League goal over goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.
Tottenham’s lead at the summit may only last a matter of hours, but it was the kind of narrow win that is the hallmark of champions.
For West Brom, who have now scored once in their last five games, it was a result that keeps them in the relegation zone and already facing a tough battle to retain their top-flight status.
RESULT
West Brom 0 – 1 Spurs

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

New English Premier League season to kickoff Sept 12

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on September 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league has announced. The new season, originally scheduled to begin on August 8, has been delayed this year after the Premier League suspended the 2019-20 season for three months due […]
Sports

Olympic Games: Nigeria volleyball’ll qualify, says NVBF boss

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod is confident that the nation’s beach volleyball women’s team stands a chance of qualifying for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.   Nimrod told journalists that the COVID-19 will play a vital role whenever the Confederation of Africa Volleyball decides to choose a host for the final round. […]
Sports

Man United modify Old Trafford to hold 23,500 socially distanced fans

Posted on Author Reporter

Manchester United have modified Old Trafford to accommodate 23,500 socially distanced spectators, and say they are “bemused” by the ongoing ban on fans at stadiums. The government had proposed crowds be gradually reintroduced from the start of October but made a U-turn following a rise in coronavirus cases, reports the BBC. “We received government guidelines,” […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: