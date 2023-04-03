Sports

EPL: Late Keane stunner saves Everton

Michael Keane scored a stunning long-range strike in the 90th minute to salvage a Premier League draw for Everton against Tottenham in a game that saw both sides finish with 10 men.

Defender Keane stepped up from the back to arrow a 25-yard drive into the top corner, the point taking Sean Dyche’s men out of the relegation zone, reports the BBC.

Harry Kane had given Tottenham the lead in the second half from the penalty spot after Keane himself had fouled Cristian Romero in the area.

RESULT

Everton 1 – 1 Tottenham

