EPL: Late Neto strike denies Saints victory

Southampton missed the chance to climb to third in the Premier League as they were held at Wolves despite Theo Walcott scoring his first goal since rejoining the club.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side remain fifth, while Wolves move up three places to ninth.

Saints had looked on course for victory when Walcott steered in Che Adams’ cross – his first league goal for the club since December 2005, reports the BBC.

However, Pedro Neto levelled for the hosts, following up Raul Jimenez’s low drive after it cannoned back off the left post.

And in the early game, Burnley won for the first time in the Premier League this season by beating Crystal Palace at Turf Moor to move out of the relegation zone.

The Clarets had lost five and drawn two of their first seven games to leave them second from bottom in the table.

However, Chris Wood’s early strike – Burnley’s first goal at home this season – proved the difference, with the forward driving home from Jay Rodriguez’s pass after a mistake by the Crystal Palace defence.

Palace were without influential forward Wilfried Zaha after he tested positive for coronavirus and they missed his contribution in attack.

However, they did have the chance to equalise in the first half with on-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi just failing to reach an excellent ball by James McArthur before Nick Pope tipped over Andros Townsend’s powerful effort.

RESULTS

Burnley 1 – 0 Palace

Wolves 1 – 1 Southampton

