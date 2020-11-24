Sports

EPL: Late Neto strike denies Saints victory

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Burnley secure first win

Southampton missed the chance to climb to third in the Premier League as they were held at Wolves despite Theo Walcott scoring his first goal since rejoining the club.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side remain fifth, while Wolves move up three places to ninth.
Saints had looked on course for victory when Walcott steered in Che Adams’ cross – his first league goal for the club since December 2005, reports the BBC.
However, Pedro Neto levelled for the hosts, following up Raul Jimenez’s low drive after it cannoned back off the left post.
And in the early game, Burnley won for the first time in the Premier League this season by beating Crystal Palace at Turf Moor to move out of the relegation zone.
The Clarets had lost five and drawn two of their first seven games to leave them second from bottom in the table.
However, Chris Wood’s early strike – Burnley’s first goal at home this season – proved the difference, with the forward driving home from Jay Rodriguez’s pass after a mistake by the Crystal Palace defence.
Palace were without influential forward Wilfried Zaha after he tested positive for coronavirus and they missed his contribution in attack.
However, they did have the chance to equalise in the first half with on-loan Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi just failing to reach an excellent ball by James McArthur before Nick Pope tipped over Andros Townsend’s powerful effort.
RESULTS
Burnley 1 – 0 Palace
Wolves 1 – 1 Southampton

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Amuneke to Eagles: Be ready for tough game in Freetown

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…says team must be fit mentally, tactically   Ex-international, Emmanuel Amuneke, has asked the Super Eagles of Nigeria to prepare themselves for a tough game when they file out against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the second leg of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled for Freetown on Tuesday.   The Coach […]
Sports

Real Sociedad host Valencia in LaLiga midweek games

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The first midweek round of the 2020/21 LaLiga Santander takes place this week, with some crunch fixtures on the schedule as September turns to October.   There are 18 teams in action this Matchday Four, which begins on Tuesday, September 29th, and which ends on Thursday, October 1st.   The first match of the round […]
Sports

EPL: United keep Champions League hopes alive with Palace win, Saints draw with Brighton

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Everton score late to deny Villa three points Manchester United maintained their relentless pursuit of a place in the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were under pressure after Leicester City’s earlier victory over Sheffield United and responded with a victory that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: