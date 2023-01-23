EPL: Late Nketiah goal hands Arsenal win over Man Utd

Eddie Nketiah scored a late goal to hand league leaders Arsenal a thrilling 3-2 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League. Manchester City’s earlier win over Wolverhampton Wanderers applied pressure on the Gunners but they responded with character and quality, even after going behind, to secure a five-point advantage at the top with a game in hand, reports the BBC. United’s man of the moment Marcus Rashford fired home a superb right-foot strike from 25 yards to give them a 17th-minute lead. Arsenal responded fiercely and were level seven minutes later when Granit Xhaka’s cross created a heading opportunity for Nketiah, who got in ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at the far post. Bukayo Saka’s angled drive put Arsenal ahead eight minutes after the break but their advantage lasted only six minutes, with Lisandro Martinez heading his first goal for the club after keeper Aaron Ramsdale dropped a corner. Arsenal looked the more likely winners in the closing stages, with Saka hitting the post and Nketiah denied by David de Gea’s outstanding save. The pressure paid off in the closing moments when Nketiah – a striker who is doing an outstanding job filling in for injured Gabriel Jesus – turned in from close range to spark wild scenes of celebration at Emirates Stadium.
CAF Cup quarter- finals Kalu congratulates Enyimba
Pillar of Sports in Africa and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated Nigerians on the victory of Enyimba Football Club (FC) of Nigeria against Orlando Pirates of South Africa in the final Group A match in the confederation of Africa Football (CAF) tournament. Kalu commended the players and officials of the […]
‘This is the start’: Klopp eyes quadruple after Liverpool win League Cup
Jurgen Klopp challenged Liverpool to chase a historic quadruple after the Reds won the League Cup final in a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Chelsea on Sunday. Klopp’s side clinched the first of the four major trophies they are competing for this term when Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga smashed his penalty high over the crossbar. […]
JUST IN: PSG to appoint Galtier as manager after sacking Pochettino
Paris Saint-Germain have sacked Mauricio Pochettino as their manager, with Christophe Galtier to be confirmed as his replacement. Pochettino has left after 18 months, during which he won his first trophies as a manager: the Ligue 1 title last season and, before that, the 2020-21 Coupe de France and 2020 Trophée des Champions. However, the former Tottenham manager […]
