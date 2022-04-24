Sports

EPL: Late Pulisic winner boosts Chelsea’s top-four hopes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Burnley beat Wolves; Brighton, Saints draw

 

Christian Pulisic’s 90th-minute winner helped save team-mate Jorginho’s blushes as Chelsea boosted their top-four hopes with a late win over an understrength West Ham.

David Moyes rested six players before their Europa League semi-final on Thursday and it looked like they might hold for a precious point when Jorginho’s woeful effort from the spot was saved by Lukasz Fabianski after 87 minutes, reports the BBC.

But after Craig Dawson was sent off after a video assistant review (VAR) for fouling Romelu Lukaku in the build-up to the penalty, Pulisic turned the saviour as he tucked in Marcos Alonso’s low cross.

It sent Stamford Bridge into raptures after a frustrating afternoon that looked set to continue manager Thomas Tuchel’s poor form at home, with his side having lost their last three games.

But the victory sparked relief for him and his players as they recovered from their midweek defeat by Arsenal to move five points clear of the fourth-placed Gunners.

West Ham will be distraught they did not get anything from the game after a sterling display, with Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio all starting on the bench.

Dawson, who was otherwise excellent with a number of blocks, will also feel aggrieved as West Ham remain seventh, eight points behind Arsenal.

And Burnley’s recent renaissance continued as Matej Vydra clinched a hard-fought win against Wolves at Turf Moor which piled the pressure on Everton in the fight for Premier League survival.

In a match of few chances, Vydra swept in from close range after being picked out by Wout Weghorst’s low cross.

Wolves had earlier forced saves from Nick Pope either side of half-time, but mustered little in way of a response.

Burnley have now won seven points from three games since sacking Sean Dyche.

Beating Wolves moved the Clarets out of the relegation zone and above Everton, although the Toffees could leapfrog them if they beat Liverpool in the Merseyside derby later on Sunday.

Wolves remain eighth as they aim for European qualification but missed the chance to close the gap on seventh-placed West Ham.

At the South coast, James Ward-Prowse scored two stunning goals as Southampton came from behind to rescue a point at the Amex.

Brighton were cruising thanks to a second-minute strike from Danny Welbeck and Mohammed Salisu’s own goal late in the first half, with Saints full-back Tino Livramento also carried off with a serious-looking leg injury.

However, Ward-Prowse’s trademark free-kick on the cusp of half-time sparked the Southampton fightback, his 14th directly from a free-kick, second only to David Beckham (18) in the Premier League era.

After the break, he demonstrated his skills from open play with a fierce low drive that fizzed past Robert Sanchez bring his side level and take him to 10 goals for the season.

Southampton pushed for a winner against their shell-shocked hosts but lacked creativity and were relieved that Pascal Gross’s late strike was ruled out for offside.

The point does mean Brighton match their record Premier League points tally of 41 and breaks their run of five home games without a goal.

RESULTS

Brighton 2 – 2 Southampton

Burnley 1 – 0 Wolves

Chelsea 1 – 0 West Ham

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Conte handed huge selection boost ahead of Liverpool clash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will have a plethora of players back available for Sunday’s game against Liverpool after respective spells on the sidelines.   The Lilywhites haven’t played in two weeks after their Europa Conference League clash against Rennes was postponed following a viral outbreak at the north London club, before Premier League matches against […]
Sports

First CBN Open Tennis Champion Ajayi passes on

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The first winner of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Championships and former national champion, Kehinde Ajayi, has passed on. The former national tennis champion died after a brief illness. He was 73 years old. Current and former tennis players, coaches and administrators were at the Rowe Park Sports Centre on Friday for the lying […]
Sports

International Gymnastics Federation President says computers may eventually replace judges

Posted on Author Reporter

    Morinari Watanabe, newly re-elected as President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), believes the computer scoring system being developed for the sport may one day take over from human judges. The 3D system, which has already been introduced to selected FIG events, is being supplied by Fujitsu, brought on board as one of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica