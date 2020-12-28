EPL: Late Saiss header earns Wolves draw against Spurs

*West Brom end Liverpool’s home winning run

*Late Soucek goal earns West Ham draw with Brighton

*Bamford hits early winner for Leeds

Romain Saiss headed home a late equaliser to deny Tottenham and earn Wolves a draw at Molineux.

Spurs had taken the lead inside the first minute when Tanguy Ndombele drove in from 25 yards to give the visitors the perfect start.

Wolves grew into the game after that early set back and felt they should have had a penalty in the second half when Eric Dier appeared to catch Fabio Silva’s foot inside the area. However, after a check by the video assistant referee, no spot-kick was awarded.

It looked like Tottenham would hang on but Saiss struck with four minutes left to deny Spurs a victory that would have moved them up to third in the Premier League.

At Anfield, Semi Ajayi scored a dramatic late equaliser against leaders Liverpool to earn struggling West Brom their first point since Sam Allardyce took charge.

Jurgen Klopp’s side looked to be going five points clear at the top of the table when Sadio Mane chested down Joel Matip’s long ball forward and fire past Sam Johnstone.

Liverpool dominated for long periods without adding to their lead but the Baggies improved after the break and equalised in the 83rd minute.

Ajayi leapt high above the home defence to send a header in off the post to spark jubilant celebrations from the away team at Anfield.

West Brom keeper Johnstone made a superb save to deny Roberto Firmino a winner.

Earlier, Tomas Soucek scored a late equaliser as West Ham came from behind to rescue a point against struggling Brighton.

The Seagulls took the lead towards the end of a first half they dominated when Neal Maupay swept in.

West Ham improved after the break and equalised when Ben Johnson scored his first goal for the club, taking advantage of poor defending to finish from close range.

Lewis Dunk thought he had won it for Brighton when he smashed in his first goal of the season following a short corner.

But Soucek, not for the first time this season, came up with another crucial goal as the midfielder was left unmarked at a corner and powered home a header.

Brighton had to settle for a fifth draw in their past eight games and are just two points above the relegation zone in 16th.

West Ham, meanwhile, remain 10th but move on to 22 points.

And Leeds bounced back from their heavy defeat at Old Trafford with a hard-earned victory over Burnley at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford won an early penalty, which he ruthlessly dispatched to earn Leeds their third home win of the season, after Tom Pope had brought him down, reports the BBC.

Burnley were unfortunate not to be level 13 minutes later when Ashley Barnes appeared to capitalise on Illan Meslier’s mistake to spin inside the area and fire the loose ball into an empty net.

The 20-year-old Leeds goalkeeper was awarded a free-kick despite spilling the ball forward in what seemed like a fair aerial challenge with Ben Mee.

Leeds were the better side in the first half as they played with confidence despite their 6-2 defeat in Manchester last Sunday, but the visitors improved after the interval as they went in search of an equaliser.

Their best opportunity fell to Barnes but the forward could only smash his volley at Meslier.

Victory for the hosts lifts them into 11th place in the Premier League, while Burnley remain 16th.

RESULTS

Leeds 1 – 0 Burnley

West Ham 2 – 2 Brighton

Liverpool 1 – 1 West Brom

Wolves 1 – 1 Tottenham

