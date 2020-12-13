Sports

EPL: Late Schlupp equalizer spoils Mourinho’s day

*Saints hammer Sheffield United 3-0

Jeffrey Schlupp scored a late Crystal Palace equaliser after a mistake by Hugo Lloris to deny leaders Tottenham victory before their top-of-the-table game at Liverpool on Wednesday.
Harry Kane put Spurs on course for a sixth win in seven league games with a shot from 30 yards which Vicente Guaita should have saved, reports the BBC.
Spaniard Guaita had kept Spurs at bay with three excellent saves to deny Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and Kane before being caught out by the England captain’s long-range swerving attempt.
But Palace, who hit the post through Eberechi Eze, deservedly equalised when Schlupp bundled in the equaliser after Lloris spilled Eze’s free-kick.
Earlier, Southampton moved into the Premier League’s top four by sweeping aside bottom club Sheffield United.
Che Adams pounced in the box to poke in the opener, Stuart Armstrong scored a deflected second, and Nathan Redmond came off the bench to add a delightful third.
Saints climb as high as third, at least until Leicester play later on Sunday, and are two points behind leaders Tottenham, with second-placed Liverpool also still to play.
The season is only 12 games old, but Sheffield United’s situation is looking increasingly dire. They still have just one point and will be at least six points from safety regardless of Sunday’s other results.
No team in the Premier League era has had so few points at this stage of the season and gone on to avoid relegation.
RESULTS
Southampton 3 – 0 Sheffield United
Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Spurs

