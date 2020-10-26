Sports

EPL: Late Son goal breaks stubborn Burnley’s resistance

…as Baggies hold Brighton

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane linked up yet again for the only goal as Tottenham claimed a fortunate win away to Burnley.
Kane headed Erik Lamela’s pass into the path of Son, who headed home Spurs’ first effort on target.
That is the 29th time the pair have combined for a Premier League goal, while Son is now the division’s leading scorer with eight, reports the BBC.
Burnley were unfortunate to lose with Ashley Barnes having a goal ruled out for offside and Kane clearing a James Tarkowski header off the line.
Ashley Westwood and Johann Gudmundsson also forced Hugo Lloris into saves.
Sean Dyche’s Clarets remain in the relegation zone on one point, while Spurs move up from 11th to fifth.
And in the earlier game, Karlan Grant scored his first goal for West Brom to rescue a point and deny a frustrated Brighton their first home win of the season.
In only his second game since joining from Huddersfield Town less than two weeks ago, Grant collected a low cross from Callum Robinson and crafted space before firing home an equaliser with seven minutes remaining.
The finish cancelled out Jake Livermore’s first-half own goal, which arrived when Branislav Ivanovic desperately slammed the ball in off his team-mate with Brighton’s Neil Maupay lurking.
Brighton restricted West Brom to shots from range but after Matheus Pereira had twice gone close for the away side, Grant powered home from 12 yards.
The point leaves Brighton 16th in the Premier League, two points above West Brom who sit 17th and are still without a league win since being promoted.
RESULTS
Brighton 1 – 1 West Brom
Burnley 0 – 1 Spurs

