EPL: Late Vardy strike sinks battling Blades

Jamie Vardy scored a 90th-minute winner for Leicester to break Sheffield United hearts and leave them in a perilous position at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Blades looked set to secure only their second point of the season when Oli McBurnie scored his first of the campaign after Ayoze Perez had given the visitors the lead, reports the BBC.

However, the Foxes never looked like wanting to settle for a point in their pursuit of a Champions League spot. With moments of the match remaining, James Maddison fed in Vardy, who scampered clear of the home defence and slotted his shot past Aaron Ramsdale.

The 33-year-old boyhood Blades fan celebrated by running to the corner flag and snapping it with his boot.

Earlier, Vardy and Maddison both came close with fierce efforts that struck the Blades’ right-hand upright.

Oliver Burke had United’s only other chance of note when he slipped with just Kasper Schmeichel to beat.

And Wilfred Zaha again underlined his importance to Crystal Palace as they took advantage of the controversial dismissal of Matheus Pereira to claim their first points in three games with a rout at West Brom.

Forward Zaha had missed Palace’s previous two matches – both of which ended in defeat – after testing positive for Covid-19 but quickly found his feet again at The Hawthorns with a typically lively attacking display that included two goals and an assist.

It was from his low cross that Darnell Furlong diverted the ball into his own net to give the visitors the lead and his whipped finish into the far corner that restored the advantage after Conor Gallagher’s low, driven equaliser.

Between these two Zaha contributions, though, came the incident that completely altered the complexion of the game – Pereira’s red card.

It seemed unclear, even after multiple replays, whether the Baggies forward intended his boot to make contact with Patrick van Aanholt’s midriff while on the ground, but referee Paul Tierney had no doubt after viewing the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

RESULTS

West Brom 1 – 5 Crystal Palace

Sheff Utd 1 – 2 Leicester

