Sports

EPL: Late Vardy strike sinks battling Blades

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Jamie Vardy scored a 90th-minute winner for Leicester to break Sheffield United hearts and leave them in a perilous position at the bottom of the Premier League table.
The Blades looked set to secure only their second point of the season when Oli McBurnie scored his first of the campaign after Ayoze Perez had given the visitors the lead, reports the BBC.
However, the Foxes never looked like wanting to settle for a point in their pursuit of a Champions League spot. With moments of the match remaining, James Maddison fed in Vardy, who scampered clear of the home defence and slotted his shot past Aaron Ramsdale.
The 33-year-old boyhood Blades fan celebrated by running to the corner flag and snapping it with his boot.
Earlier, Vardy and Maddison both came close with fierce efforts that struck the Blades’ right-hand upright.
Oliver Burke had United’s only other chance of note when he slipped with just Kasper Schmeichel to beat.
And Wilfred Zaha again underlined his importance to Crystal Palace as they took advantage of the controversial dismissal of Matheus Pereira to claim their first points in three games with a rout at West Brom.
Forward Zaha had missed Palace’s previous two matches – both of which ended in defeat – after testing positive for Covid-19 but quickly found his feet again at The Hawthorns with a typically lively attacking display that included two goals and an assist.
It was from his low cross that Darnell Furlong diverted the ball into his own net to give the visitors the lead and his whipped finish into the far corner that restored the advantage after Conor Gallagher’s low, driven equaliser.
Between these two Zaha contributions, though, came the incident that completely altered the complexion of the game – Pereira’s red card.
It seemed unclear, even after multiple replays, whether the Baggies forward intended his boot to make contact with Patrick van Aanholt’s midriff while on the ground, but referee Paul Tierney had no doubt after viewing the incident on the pitch-side monitor.
RESULTS
West Brom 1 – 5 Crystal Palace
Sheff Utd 1 – 2 Leicester

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Burnley, Everton battle to draw

Posted on Author Reporter

  Burnley and Everton shared the points in an entertaining Premier League arm-wrestle at Turf Moor. The hosts made a lightning start, Robbie Brady’s strike from outside the box giving them the lead in the third minute, reports the BBC. Everton were vulnerable, but improved after an injury to Fabian Delph forced them into a […]
Sports

Ordega: Wandrum can revive Super Falcons

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Francisca Ordega has backed Randy Wandrum to succeed as Nigeria’s women team coach, conceding the wait for his engagement took longer than expected. The Super Falcons had gone without a substantive tactician for more a year since the resignation of Thomas Dennerby in September 2019. But early in October, Waldrum, who previously handled Trinidad and […]
Sports

Man United report £70m loss due to pandemic

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said the club are having to adapt to “significant economic ramifications” of the coronavirus pandemic after they announced a severe hit to their revenue with net debt rising by 133 per cent.   The club released their quarter four financial results on Wednesday which highlighted the full impact the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: