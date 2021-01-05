Sports

EPL: Leaders Liverpool beaten at Southampton

*New lockdown won’t affect pro sport

Liverpool’s Premier League title defence suffered a setback as they fell to their second loss of the season at Southampton.
Danny Ings’ superb second-minute lob over Reds goalkeeper Alisson, from a James Ward-Prowse free-kick, settled the contest against his former club, reports the BBC.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side remain top of the table on goal difference but have taken only two points from the past nine available.
Both Manchester United and Manchester City will leapfrog the reigning champions if they win their games in hand.
Southampton’s first win in five Premier League games sees them rise to sixth.
Meanwhile, professional sport in England can continue behind closed doors, despite a new national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
It means Premier League football and elite leagues in other sports are allowed to carry on.
People living in England have been told to stay at home and schools will shut for most pupils from Tuesday.
Exercising outside is allowed once a day, but venues such as gyms, tennis courts and golf courses will be closed.
Organised outdoor sport for disabled people is exempt from the new measures.
On Monday, the UK recorded more than 50,000 new confirmed Covid cases for the seventh day in a row.
The rules regarding sport and leisure activities in England are similar to those announced in Scotland earlier on Monday.
Games and training in non-elite football – which includes all adult and youth grassroots, except for disabled people – have been suspended.
The Women’s FA Cup is among the non-elite competitions placed on hold. All but one of the second-round matches scheduled to take place on Sunday were postponed because of Covid-19 regulations.
Teams from the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship enter the draw from the fourth round onwards.
RESULT
Southampton 1 – 0 Liverpool

