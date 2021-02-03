EPL: Leaders Man City beat Burnley for 13th successive win

…as Leicester overcome Fulham to strengthen top-four push

Manchester City restored their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League and extended their ominous-looking winning streak to 13 games with a comfortable victory at Burnley.

Pep Guardiola’s side had seen rivals Manchester United demolish Southampton 9-0 on Tuesday to draw level on points, but City collected their now customary victory over the Clarets.

It started in the worst possible manner for the hosts as goalkeeper Nick Pope parried Bernardo Silva’s stinging shot straight at Gabriel Jesus, who nodded in from a couple of yards out after three minutes, reports the BBC.

The visitors dominated possession and doubled their lead before half-time, Ilkay Gundogan fizzing a pass across the six-yard box for Raheem Sterling to tuck home.

Riyad Mahrez, who scored a hat-trick in November’s reverse fixture, had a goal disallowed for offside, while Burnley did not manage a shot on target and only had two efforts all night.

Sean Dyche’s team drop to 16th in the table but remain eight points above the relegation zone.

And Leicester strengthened their position in the Premier League’s top four with victory over Fulham, whose survival hopes suffered a further blow at Craven Cottage.

James Maddison played a key role in both the visitors’ goals, delivering a delightful in-swinging cross for Kelechi Iheanacho to head home before teeing up James Justin to double the Foxes’ lead on the stroke of half-time.

Brendan Rodgers’ side had three goals disallowed – Caglar Soyuncu’s first-half header was ruled out for a push on Tosin Adarabioyo before Iheanacho and Ricardo Pereira were denied by the linesman’s flag in the second half.

Fulham had chances too – notably when Adarabioyo’s header was palmed over the crossbar by Kasper Schmeichel moments before the visitors’ second goal.

That header, however, was the Cottagers’ only effort on target in the entire 90 minutes.

The result lifts Leicester two points behind second-placed Manchester United, while Fulham remain seven points adrift of safety in 18th.

RESULTS

Fulham 0 – 2 Leicester

Burnley 0 – 2 Man City

