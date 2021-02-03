Sports

EPL: Leaders Man City beat Burnley for 13th successive win

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Leicester overcome Fulham to strengthen top-four push

Manchester City restored their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League and extended their ominous-looking winning streak to 13 games with a comfortable victory at Burnley.
Pep Guardiola’s side had seen rivals Manchester United demolish Southampton 9-0 on Tuesday to draw level on points, but City collected their now customary victory over the Clarets.
It started in the worst possible manner for the hosts as goalkeeper Nick Pope parried Bernardo Silva’s stinging shot straight at Gabriel Jesus, who nodded in from a couple of yards out after three minutes, reports the BBC.
The visitors dominated possession and doubled their lead before half-time, Ilkay Gundogan fizzing a pass across the six-yard box for Raheem Sterling to tuck home.
Riyad Mahrez, who scored a hat-trick in November’s reverse fixture, had a goal disallowed for offside, while Burnley did not manage a shot on target and only had two efforts all night.
Sean Dyche’s team drop to 16th in the table but remain eight points above the relegation zone.
And Leicester strengthened their position in the Premier League’s top four with victory over Fulham, whose survival hopes suffered a further blow at Craven Cottage.
James Maddison played a key role in both the visitors’ goals, delivering a delightful in-swinging cross for Kelechi Iheanacho to head home before teeing up James Justin to double the Foxes’ lead on the stroke of half-time.
Brendan Rodgers’ side had three goals disallowed – Caglar Soyuncu’s first-half header was ruled out for a push on Tosin Adarabioyo before Iheanacho and Ricardo Pereira were denied by the linesman’s flag in the second half.
Fulham had chances too – notably when Adarabioyo’s header was palmed over the crossbar by Kasper Schmeichel moments before the visitors’ second goal.
That header, however, was the Cottagers’ only effort on target in the entire 90 minutes.
The result lifts Leicester two points behind second-placed Manchester United, while Fulham remain seven points adrift of safety in 18th.
RESULTS
Fulham 0 – 2 Leicester
Burnley 0 – 2 Man City

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Aston Villa stun Liverpool 7-2

Posted on Author Reporter

*Spurs hammer awful Man United 6-1 Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat-trick and Jack Grealish had a hand in five goals as Aston Villa deservedly stunned champions Liverpool with one of the most unbelievable scorelines in Premier League history. Former Brentford striker Watkins had never scored a Premier League goal before kick-off and 45 minutes […]
Sports

Osimhen can fit into any team, says Pascal

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Super Eagles Camp Commandant Patrick Pascal has said the country’s current goal poacher, Victor Osimhen, has what it takes to fit into any big team in the world. Pascal himself a former Super Eagles player, believes the Chile 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup gold medalist and highest goals scorer has shown the quality and ability […]
Sports

Newcastle to take action after Joelinton’s COVID-19 breach

Posted on Author Reporter

    Newcastle United’s record signing Joelinton faces disciplinary action after he appeared to breach COVID-19 regulations by getting a haircut. The 24-year-old Brazilian striker put up a picture of himself in a barber shop on Instagram before quickly deleting the post. Britain, which has Europe’s highest COVID-19 death toll, has been under national lockdown […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica