EPL: Leaders Man City’s winning run ended by Southampton

…as drone stops Brentford/Wolves match

Southampton held on for a well-earned draw at St Mary’s to end Manchester City’s 12-game winning run in the Premier League, with the leaders edging 12 points clear at the top.

Kyle Walker-Peters scored a superb seventh-minute opener following a neat a one-two with Nathan Redmond, touching the ball into his path before firing beyond Ederson on the bounce, reports the BBC.

But Kevin de Bruyne curled a free-kick onto the head of Aymeric Laporte and the unmarked defender nodded past Fraser Forster to level with 25 minutes remaining.

De Bruyne hit the post moments later while Rodri and Gabriel Jesus also struck the woodwork. Forster denied Raheem Sterling too with his legs at close range from a glorious chance in the first half.

It gives a flicker of hope to Liverpool and Chelsea in the title race, with both teams having a chance to make up ground when they play on Sunday.

The second-placed Reds, who have two games in hand, visit Crystal Palace while Chelsea, in third, host Tottenham.

Southampton, who are now unbeaten in eight games at home in the top flight, sit 12th in the table.

And Ruben Neves’ second-half strike earned Wolves all three points at Brentford, in a game that was halted for more than 25 minutes in the first half because of a clash of heads and a drone hovering above the ground.

Referee Peter Bankes took both teams off the pitch just after the half-hour mark when the device was spotted above the Brentford Community Stadium.

That came after a six-minute break in play as a result of a nasty collision involving Brentford team-mates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry.

Both sets of players looked bemused as Bankes ordered them off the field, while supporters looked just as confused before an announcement over the Tannoy confirmed the reason for the second delay.

The teams re-emerged more than 15 minutes later but needed to warm up again because of the lengthy stoppage. When play did eventually resume, 19 minutes were added on at the end of the first half.

“It was a strange first half,” Wolves manager Bruno Lage said afterwards. “They tried to understand what happened, tried to find the man who controlled the drone.

“We came inside and talked a little bit about the game. Sometimes we don’t have that time during the game to chat.”

Lage’s opposite number Thomas Frank said: “It was a crazy game – we 100% didn’t deserve to lose at all.

“We started fantastic until the break with the drone and the two concussion things. We were aggressive, good on the break, but after that Wolves were better.”

The visitors took a deserved lead three minutes into the second half when Joao Moutinho played a neat one-two with Nelson Semedo before finding the far corner with the outside of his right foot.

Ivan Toney steered home Bryan Mbeumo’s free-kick to equalise against the run of play, moments after Bankes had overturned his decision to send off Wolves defender Toti Gomes for a challenge on Kristoffer Ajer.

But Neves restored the visitors’ lead with a well-placed finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, before Adama Traore had a goal ruled out for offside in second-half stoppage time.

Brentford manager Frank was shown a second yellow card for remonstrating with referee Bankes after the final whistle.

The win extends Wolves’ unbeaten run in all competitions to six games, while Brentford have now lost their last four Premier League fixtures – although they remain eight points above the bottom three.

RESULTS

• Everton 0 – 1 Aston Villa

• Brentford 1 – 2 Wolves

• Leeds 0 – 1 Newcastle

• Man Utd 1 – 0 West Ham

• Southampton 1 – 1 Man City

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...