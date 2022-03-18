EPL: Leeds earn remarkable win at Wolves

Leeds fought back from 2-0 down to win a bizarre, bruising and breathless encounter at Molineux as 10-man Wolves missed the chance to move into the Premier League top six.

The visitors did so in remarkable fashion after their miserable injury luck this season continued when they lost four players within the first 55 minutes, including the only recently returned Patrick Bamford and goalkeeper Ilan Meslier, reports the BBC.

There were four injury-related substitutions in the first half alone and at that stage it seemed fortune was favouring Wolves, who sent Trincao on for Ruben Neves and saw the on-loan Barcelona winger use his first touch to set up Jonny for a fine low finish.

And, when the Portuguese attacker scored his first goal for the club with a fine drilled finish in the 11th minute of first-half stoppage time, it seemed like game over.

But the contest changed completely when Meslier collided with Raul Jimenez shortly after the break. The Leeds keeper hobbled off but Jimenez was also to depart – sent off by referee Kevin Friend after a second yellow card.

What followed was a whirlwind period of play reminiscent of Marcelo Bielsa-era Leeds at their best.

Jack Harrison pulled a goal back at the end of a frantic sequence during which Luke Ayling hit a post before a follow-up was cleared off the line, landing nicely for Harrison to smash in.

Leeds’ equaliser was similarly chaotic, the ball bouncing dangerously around the Wolves box before being seized upon by the onrushing Rodrigo, who finished powerfully.

There were chances for both sides in the final third of the game and it was relatively quiet compared to what had preceded it.

But, perhaps inevitably, there was to be a final twist when Ayling lashed home in injury time to secure a famous win – Leeds’ second last-gasp victory in a row.

RESULT

Wolves 2 – 3 Leeds

