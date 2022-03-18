Sports

EPL: Leeds earn remarkable win at Wolves

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Leeds fought back from 2-0 down to win a bizarre, bruising and breathless encounter at Molineux as 10-man Wolves missed the chance to move into the Premier League top six.

The visitors did so in remarkable fashion after their miserable injury luck this season continued when they lost four players within the first 55 minutes, including the only recently returned Patrick Bamford and goalkeeper Ilan Meslier, reports the BBC.

There were four injury-related substitutions in the first half alone and at that stage it seemed fortune was favouring Wolves, who sent Trincao on for Ruben Neves and saw the on-loan Barcelona winger use his first touch to set up Jonny for a fine low finish.

And, when the Portuguese attacker scored his first goal for the club with a fine drilled finish in the 11th minute of first-half stoppage time, it seemed like game over.

But the contest changed completely when Meslier collided with Raul Jimenez shortly after the break. The Leeds keeper hobbled off but Jimenez was also to depart – sent off by referee Kevin Friend after a second yellow card.

What followed was a whirlwind period of play reminiscent of Marcelo Bielsa-era Leeds at their best.

Jack Harrison pulled a goal back at the end of a frantic sequence during which Luke Ayling hit a post before a follow-up was cleared off the line, landing nicely for Harrison to smash in.

Leeds’ equaliser was similarly chaotic, the ball bouncing dangerously around the Wolves box before being seized upon by the onrushing Rodrigo, who finished powerfully.

There were chances for both sides in the final third of the game and it was relatively quiet compared to what had preceded it.

But, perhaps inevitably, there was to be a final twist when Ayling lashed home in injury time to secure a famous win – Leeds’ second last-gasp victory in a row.

RESULT

Wolves 2 – 3 Leeds

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Algerian journalists vow to stay on despite knife attack

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Algerian journalists who suffered a knife attack in Douala on the opening day of the Africa Cup of Nations want to carry on their coverage in Cameroon. Mehdi Dahak, who owns an Algerian football website, says one colleague needed hospital treatment after suffering two “deep wounds” while he himself was cut in the face. […]
Sports

Uzoho swells Eagles camp to 10 players

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

AC Omonia goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, has swelled the players in Super Eagles camp in Abuja after his arrival on Saturday January 1, ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.   According to a release by the Nigeria Football Federation, Uzoho joined the nine other […]
Sports

35 years after… Salute to trail blazers, Golden Eaglets

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Nigeria is a country blessed with enormous talents in various fields of human endeavour. Over the years, sports and entertainment, especially music, have brought out the very best in the country’s youths. Some athletes (especially footballers) and artistes perform so well and even do better than their counterparts in developed countries. There are many cases […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica