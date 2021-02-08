EPL: Leeds gain deserved win over Palace

Leeds United gained a deserved victory over Crystal Palace to move into the top half of the Premier League table.

The hosts only needed three minutes before they went ahead as Jack Harrison’s strike from the edge of the penalty area took a big deflection off Gary Cahill and looped past Vicente Guaita, reports the BBC.

Patrick Bamford, Raphinha and Pascal Struijk all had opportunities to double Leeds’ advantage in the first half.

But Bamford killed the game off early in the second half with a tap-in for his 100th goal in club football after Guaita had parried Raphinha’s shot.

Harrison nearly grabbed his second and Leeds’ third late on but saw his effort rebound off the crossbar.

Eberechi Eze wasted a rare chance for the visitors when he shot over when well placed on a disappointing night for the Eagles.

The victory moves Leeds up from 11th and above Arsenal to 10th, while Palace, who themselves would have gone into the top half with a win, remain 13th.

