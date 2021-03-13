Sports

EPL: Leeds hold Chelsea as Tuchel's unbeaten start continues

Thomas Tuchel said Chelsea need to be “more clinical” after being held by Leeds in a high-tempo goalless encounter.

The Blues stretched their unbeaten run under the German to 12 games as Chelsea manager, but wasted several good chances including two for £71m forward Kai Havertz, who started in attack, reports the BBC.

Despite lacking fans to add edge to the clubs’ long-standing rivalry, both sides were unlucky not to score as they both hit the woodwork and tested their opposition keepers.

Leeds almost went behind when Luke Ayling’s clearance hit team-mate Diego Llorente and looped over keeper Illan Meslier to hit the bar before Edouard Mendy tipped Tyler Roberts’ chip onto the same part of his goal.

Mendy also saved well from Raphinha’s effort to deny Leeds, who avoided a third straight defeat.

“We have enough quality to use the chances better and to be more clinical,” said Tuchel, who played a back four and picked Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic behind Havertz.

“It is our responsibility, my responsibility to create more and to maybe have more big chances.”

In failing to beat Leeds, Chelsea missed out a chance to move above third-placed Leicester.

But Tuchel’s run of 10 Premier League games unbeaten since the start of a new manager’s reign is second only to Nottingham Forest’s Frank Clark and Chelsea’s Maurizio Sarri.

And Sam Allardyce said West Brom had a “massive mountain to climb” after defeat at Crystal Palace left the 66-year-old staring at the prospect of a first relegation of his managerial career.

Palace captain Luka Milivojevic scored the game’s only goal from the spot after Darnell Furlong was adjudged to have handled Wilfried Zaha’s cross, leaving the second-bottom Baggies eight points clear of safety with nine matches left to play.

“There’s 27 points available and 20 needed,” Allardyce told Sky Sports. “We can only really afford to drop seven points.

“I’m left frustrated because of the players’ efforts not being rewarded, and that’s a consistent analysis from me.”

The Baggies rarely looked like salvaging a point at Selhurst Park, their only shot on target coming courtesy of Mbaye Diagne 18 minutes from time.

 

RESULTS

Leeds 0 – 0 Chelsea

Palace 1 – 0 West Brom

