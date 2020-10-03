EPL: Leeds, Man City play thrilling 1-1 draw

Wins for Everton, Chelsea

Leeds’ record signing Rodrigo took advantage of an Ederson error to earn Leeds a draw and prompt more questions for struggling Manchester City.

City dominated initially, with Kevin de Bruyne’s free-kick striking the post before Raheem Sterling hit the opener.

Leeds came back into it and, after Ederson had made two big saves, he dropped the ball from a corner, allowing Rodrigo to poke the ball in, reports the BBC.

Both teams had chances to win a superb game that lived up to its billing.

This included another effort from the lively Rodrigo, who forced Ederson to tip another effort on to the bar.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now unbeaten in three games since losing their opener at Liverpool and sit fifth with seven points.

City, who were beaten 5-2 at home by Leicester last weekend, have four points from their three league matches so far.

And summer signing Ben Chilwell scored one and assisted another on his first Premier League start since his £45m move from Leicester City as Chelsea returned to winning ways against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

Having made his first appearance on Tuesday as Frank Lampard’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Tottenham, Chilwell marked his 100th Premier League appearance by firing in at the back post following Mamadou Sakho’s failed clearance.

Chilwell, 23, then delivered an excellent cross from the left to allow Kurt Zouma to head in a second after 66 minutes, before Jorginho stepped up to convert two penalties in the space of four minutes to seal victory.

Tammy Abraham was left aggrieved as, having won the first penalty, he was denied the opportunity to take the second as captain Cesar Azpilicueta shepherded him away from Jorginho.

Manager Lampard also handed a league debut to £22m goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as the hosts, led in defence by fellow summer addition Thiago Silva, registered a first clean sheet of the season as visitors Palace failed to muster a shot on target.

RESULTS

Chelsea 4 – 0 Crystal Palace

Everton 4 – 2 Brighton

Leeds 1 – 1 Man City

