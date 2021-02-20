Sports

EPL: Leeds robbed of point – Bamford

Patrick Bamford felt Leeds were “robbed of a point” after the striker had an equalising goal ruled out in Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The hosts took the lead just after the hour when Adama Traore hit a thunderous effort from distance against the crossbar but the ball rebounded off the back of Illan Meslier’s head into the Leeds goal, reports the BBC.
Bamford thought he had snatched an equaliser late on as he powered through on goal before finishing brilliantly but he was flagged offside, with the video assistant referee agreeing it was the correct decision.
Bamford had a goal chalked off by VAR in a 4-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in November, having been ruled offside after raising his arm to point where he wanted a pass playing to, and the 27-year-old was once again aggrieved by a decision made by the technology.
“Gutted for the lads tonight, robbed of a point,” he tweeted, before sarcastically adding: “But at least it’s making the game better, we go again Tuesday.”
The visitors had gone close to scoring moments before Meslier’s own goal when Rui Patricio denied Liam Cooper’s header from point-blank range before the follow-up by Bamford was scrambled clear.
Ex-Wolves winger Helder Costa also spurned a glorious chance in the final minute but shot straight at Patricio.
Victory for Wolves moved them above Leeds into 11th place and continued their resurgence following a dip in form. They have now won three of their past four games in the Premier League.
Defeat for Leeds, meanwhile, was their second in succession having lost 4-2 to Arsenal last time out, but this was a much more even encounter and they were unlucky in the manner of the goal they conceded and not to have scored themselves.
“All evaluations from the game are in favour of us. The possession, the dominance and the chances,” said Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.
“We had double the chances they did to score but we didn’t manage to do so.”
RESULT
Wolves 1 – 0 Leeds

