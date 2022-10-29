Sports

EPL: Leeds stun Liverpool to move out of bottom three

Crysencio Summerville scored a dramatic late winner as Leeds stunned Liverpool to damage the Reds’ top-four hopes and move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The hosts had lost to bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest in their last league outing but were hoping to build on their dominant 3-0 win at Ajax in the Champions League in midweek, reports the BBC.

However, they made the worst possible start against a Leeds side in the drop zone when a poor back pass by Joe Gomez was pounced on by Rodrigo, who poked into an empty net.

Liverpool responded well and equalised soon after when Mohamed Salah volleyed in from Andy Robertson’s cross.

But Leeds, belying their lowly position in the table, showed great hunger and desire in response to that equaliser and hit the woodwork through Brenden Aaronson.

Illan Meslier made great saves to deny Darwin Nunez one-on-one in the second half, before the Leeds goalkeeper also kept out a Roberto Firmino header.

And, in the final minute of normal time, Summerville picked up the ball from Patrick Bamford before firing across Alisson to send the away support wild.

The defeat – Liverpool’s second in a row in the Premier League – means they are ninth and eight points off the top four, while Leeds move up to 15th.

RESULT

Liverpool 1 – 2 Leeds

 

Reporter

