EPL: Leeds’ survival hopes dealt blow by Fulham

Leeds United’s hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League were dealt another blow as Fulham condemned Javi Gracia’s side to a third successive defeat at Craven Cottage.

Second-half goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira proved enough to earn victory for the hosts, who reinforced their bid to seal a top-half finish and climbed one place to ninth.

But the loss means Leeds remain just two points above the relegation places, in 16th, before Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City directly below them play later on Saturday.

A quality first-time finish by Wilson, after Illan Meslier had got an unconvincing hand to Willian’s cross, broke the deadlock after 58 minutes.

Pereira then slotted in after Meslier again failed to effectively deal with a cross on a difficult afternoon for the Leeds goalkeeper.

Somewhat belatedly, the two goals eventually sparked Leeds into action, and Joao Palhinha’s own goal, after Patrick Bamford had redirected the ball with an outstretched leg, offered Leeds hope with 11 minutes remaining.

But despite eight minutes of stoppage time they were unable to force an equaliser.

RESULT

• Fulham 2 – 1 Leeds