EPL: Leicester beat Man Utd in thriller; Man City, Saints win

…as Firmino scores hat-trick as Liverpool hammer Watford 5-0

Leicester scored twice late on to win an enthralling Premier League encounter against Manchester United at King Power Stadium.

Substitute Marcus Rashford looked to have extended the visitors’ unbeaten away record to 30 top-flight games with an emphatic equaliser on his return from injury.

However, Vardy scored 54 seconds later from Ayoze Perez’s cross and Patson Daka added a fourth with a header in stoppage time.

Mason Greenwood had given United an early lead but the Foxes hit back with goals from Youri Tielemans and Caglar Soyuncu before the dramatic conclusion.

At the Etihad Stadium Raheem Sterling could not mark his return to Manchester City’s starting line-up with a goal but Kevin de Bruyne made certain his side still beat Burnley after Bernardo Silva’s early strike.

City had won 5-0 on each of the Clarets’ past four visits to Etihad Stadium and it seemed like a similar scoreline was on the cards when the impressive Silva followed up Phil Foden’s shot to give the home side an early lead.

The home side enjoyed most of the possession and created plenty of chances but failed to extend their advantage, giving the visitors hope.

Burnley gave them a few scares before De Bruyne added a second goal with 20 minutes to go, curling his shot home when the ball broke to him inside the box.

Sterling, recalled at the end of a week where he has spoken publicly about how he would be open to playing abroad if he does not get more game time with City, was making only his third league start of the season.

He struggled to make an impact in the first half while playing as the central attacker in City’s front three, managing only 11 touches – by far the lowest of any of their outfield players.

Sterling was far more involved when he switched to the left flank after the break but was unable to add to his tally of one league goal in 2021-22 and it was down to De Bruyne to finish the game off.

The win moves City into second place, a point behind leaders Liverpool. Burnley remain in the bottom three, still without a league win this season.

And Armando Broja scored the only goal as Southampton claimed their first win of the Premier League season against an injury-hit and off-colour Leeds in a largely uninspiring game at St Mary’s.

The Slough-born Albanian international striker, on loan from Chelsea, fired his first English top-flight goal high into the net after he was set up by Nathan Redmond at the end of a swift counter-attack in the second-half.

The Saints had been the better side and looked far more likely to break the deadlock throughout, but also suffered from a familiar lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

Prior to the goal, their best chances came from corners, with Broja glancing one header wide and flicking on a second that Mohamed Elyounoussi was inches from converting at the back post.

Leeds, who were missing a number of senior players, including Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, only had two shots.

Jack Harrison’s drive – deflected over by Mohammed Salisu – was the closest they came but Daniel James also put a good chance past the post after he had nipped in to claim the ball off Salisu in the box.

Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino netted a hat-trick and Mohamed Salah scored another wonderful solo goal as Liverpool spoiled Claudio Ranieri’s first game as Watford boss.

Firmino returned to the starting XI with three tap-ins, with the last coming in stoppage time, reports the BBC.

Salah’s jinking run and finish – reminiscent of his goal against Manchester City – was his side’s fourth in what was a magnificent display.

Sadio Mane’s 100th Premier League goal had given the Reds the lead.

Jurgen Klopp’s side remain unbeaten in the league and are now two points clear at the top of the Premier League, but have played a game more than Chelsea, who face Brentford later on Saturday (17:30 BST).

RESULTS

• Watford 0 – 5 Liverpool

• Aston Villa 2 – 3 Wolves

• Leicester 4 – 2 Man Utd

• Man City 2 – 0 Burnley

• Norwich 0 – 0 Brighton

• Southampton 1 – 0 Leeds

