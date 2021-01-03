Sports

EPL: Leicester beat Newcastle to close in on top spot

Fine first-time finishes from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans helped Leicester beat Newcastle and move to within a point of the top of the Premier League.
Maddison fired in Jamie Vardy’s pull-back from just inside the penalty area to break Newcastle’s resistance before Tielemans curled home from 20 yards after Marc Albrighton’s pass, reports the BBC.
Andy Carroll’s equally impressive volley reduced the deficit, his first goal since rejoining Newcastle in August 2019.
Leicester moved back above Tottenham into third, although they have played a game more than Spurs, leaders Liverpool and second-placed Manchester United.

