EPL: Leicester boss Rodgers calls for 'healthy shake-up' of squad

Leicester City need a “healthy shake-up” of the squad at the end of the season, under-pressure manager Brendan Rodgers said ahead of Thursday’s Premier League trip to Liverpool.

Leicester finished fifth in the last two seasons but they are languishing in the 12th spot on 26 points after 20 matches this campaign.

The East Midlands club’s hopes of retaining the FA Cup came to a brutal end on Sunday after they lost 4-1 at second-tier Nottingham Forest in the fourth round.

“We’re talking about a healthy shake-up, something that’s natural,” Rodgers told reporters.

“Nine players from the 11 that played at Forest were here on my first day nearly three years ago so for squad development and competition you need to evolve.

“It’s not on the back of the weekend, it’s something that always needed to happen… The summer is an important time for us because with some players success can bring a comfort (zone).”

Leicester have been without key players such as striker Jamie Vardy and defenders Wesley Fofana and Jonny Evans this season due to injuries.

Rodgers said the team are lacking “real natural leaders”.

“This year has been challenge after challenge primarily due to the players we’ve had missing,” he added.

“You can’t mask the weekend result, I’m an experienced manager and I understand you need to get results.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

Reporter

