EPL: Leicester draw at Leeds; Villa, Wolves win

Substitute Jamie Vardy scored a late equaliser to salvage a Premier League point for Leicester City at Leeds United, keeping both sides firmly in trouble.

Vardy slotted home a cool finish in the 80th minute from James Maddison’s pass and the former England striker then thought he had won it when converting from close range, but it was ruled out for offside, reports the BBC.

Colombian winger Luis Sinisterra opened the scoring in the first half with a header at the back post from Jack Harrison’s pin-point cross, but the hosts could not hold on.

The draw leaves Leicester firmly in trouble, only out of the bottom three on goal difference, and they will drop into the relegation places if Everton avoid defeat against Newcastle on Thursday, while Leeds are a further point ahead.

The Foxes thought they had taken the lead inside the opening 10 minutes but Youri Tielemans’ thunderous finish was ruled out by VAR as Boubacary Soumare was ruled to be offside in the build-up.

Dean Smith’s side were chasing the game in the second half but were frustrated by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who twice denied Kelechi Iheanacho, before Vardy popped with the leveller.

Leeds should have won it in the final minute but striker Patrick Bamford somehow scuffed wide from close range from a couple of yards out.

At Villa Park, Aston Villa beat Fulham to move up to fifth in the Premier League and boost their chances of playing in a European competition for the first time since 2010.

Tyrone Mings scored the crucial goal, his first in the league since November 2021, with a glancing header following John McGinn’s excellent inswinging corner.

Fulham saw Andreas Pereira fire an acrobatic volley into the side-netting after only 30 seconds, but struggled to create further clear-cut chances.

Unai Emery’s Villa are now unbeaten in 10 Premier League matches and this victory takes them above Tottenham and five points behind third-placed Newcastle United, although they have played two games more.

They have not played in Europe since losing to Rapid Vienna in the Europa League play-offs in August 2010.

And in the first game of the night, Wolves took a huge step towards securing their Premier League status for next season with victory over Crystal Palace at Molineux.

In a match low on clear-cut chances, Wolves went in front after three minutes when Ruben Neves’ corner bounced off the knee of Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen and in off the crossbar.

The goal came in a lively opening few minutes that quickly gave way to an altogether more scrappy and tetchy affair that was settled by Neves’ stoppage-time penalty.

Albert Sambi Lokonga came closest to providing a Palace equaliser before half-time but his snapshot from eight yards out was saved by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Palace were on top for much of the second half but struggled to create any real opportunities of note with Eberechi Eze’s dipping left-footed effort from distance, tipped over by Sa, the closest they came to scoring.

Wolves offered next to nothing going forward in the last half hour but held on before Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone brought down Pedro Neto as he tried to atone for his own poor touch.

Neves made no mistake from the spot and sealed a win that moves Wolves level on points with 12th-placed Palace and, crucially, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

RESULTS

Wolves 2 – 0 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa 1 – 0 Fulham

Leeds Utd 1 – 1 Leicester