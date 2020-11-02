Sports

EPL: Leicester win at Leeds to move a point off top

…Fulham beat winless Baggies to move out of bottom three

Youri Tielemans struck twice as Leicester recorded an emphatic win at Leeds to move to within a point of Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Jamie Vardy was involved in the Foxes’ first three goals – teeing up Harvey Barnes within two minutes for the opener after a costly mistake by Robin Koch.
Tielemans netted Leicester’s second – pouncing on a rebound from Vardy’s diving header – before Stuart Dallas’ cross flew all the way into the net for Leeds after half-time.
But Leeds’ response in the second half was stumped as Vardy netted a third for Leicester before Tielemans scored from the spot in stoppage time.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side – without record-signing Rodrigo, forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with somebody who tested positive for coronavirus – were made to pay for a sloppy first half.
Patrick Bamford had headed it tamely into Kasper Schmeichel’s arms seconds before Barnes’ early opener and Pablo Hernandez struck the post in the second half.
But the Foxes killed the game off late on to pick up their fourth win in a row.
Earlier, Fulham secured their first Premier League win of the season as they beat West Brom to move out of the bottom three.
Bobby Decordova-Reid headed Scott Parker’s side ahead from close range after Aleksandar Mitrovic’s cushioned header had set him up.
The hosts doubled their lead four minutes later and Mitrovic was again involved as he laid the ball off for Ola Aina, who struck spectacularly from 20 yards out, reports the BBC.
The Cottagers came close to scoring a third but both Tom Cairney and Decordova-Reid had efforts cleared off the goal-line within seconds of each other.
West Brom hit the crossbar through Conor Townsend’s misjudged cross when it was goalless, but Slaven Bilic’s side remain without a league win in 2020-21 and replace Fulham in the relegation zone.
RESULTS
Leeds 1 – 4 Leicester
Fulham 2 – 0 WBA

