Sports

EPL: Leno own goal hands Everton win at Arsenal

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

An absolute howler from Arsenal’s Bernd Leno gifted Everton a crucial win in their bid for a Champions League place – as Gunners fans protested against the club’s owner outside.
Over 1,000 Arsenal supporters gathered outside Emirates Stadium to show their anger about Stan Kroenke’s role in the failed European Super League, reports the BBC.
The goal came when Everton forward Richarlison tried to roll a pass across the six-yard box. Leno should have scooped it up, but the ball slipped through the Arsenal keeper’s hands, hitting his leg on the way in.
That was a rare moment of goalmouth action on the night as Everton moved to within three points of the top four.
Gylfi Sigurdsson came closest before that when his 30-yard free-kick hit the bar.
Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the second half after Richarlison nicked Dani Ceballos – but it was overturned by the video assistant referee for an offside in the build-up.
Gabriel Martinelli almost saved Arsenal in injury time but Jordan Pickford kept out his shot.
Leno also came up for a late corner but could not make amends for his costly error.
Can this bit of luck boost Everton’s season?
Everton’s win against the team just below them in the table comes at an absolutely key time.
The Toffees had failed to win in their past six games in all competitions, removing any real room for error as they push for a Champions League place.
This win keeps them eighth in the league but they are now within three points of Chelsea and West Ham, who are fourth and fifth respectively and play each other on Saturday.
They only had one chance on target at Emirates Stadium – although their goal did not come from it.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin went close on his return from injury in the second minute but headed wide.
Richarlison forced a low save from Leno, with Calvert-Lewin inches away from getting to the rebound.
Sigurdsson’s fantastic free-kick off the top of the bar looked like it was going to be their best chance until Richarlison’s low ball somehow slipped through Leno’s grasp.
RESULT
Arsenal 0 – 1 Everton

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Footballers need basic education –Eguavoen

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Newly-appointed Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Augustine Eguavoen, has said that current footballers need basic education to succeed in their respective careers.   Eguavoen, who was on the verge of clinching a job in Mali as the TD of Stade Malian before NFF’s appointment last week said modern footballers need to be up […]
Sports

Onuachu, new Rashidi Yekini, says Amokachi

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi, has said Paul Onuachu is the striker with the closest in terms of attributes to late goal king Rashidi Yekini.   Very many strikers have been compared with Yekini who is Nigeria’s record goal scorer but Amokachi insisted Onuachu is the closest to the late Vitoria Setubal of Portugal […]
Sports

FIFA rankings: Falcons drop one spot globally, remain first in Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Super Falcons of Nigeria dropped from 37th to 38th position in the latest FIFA rankings. The minor drop is coming two months after the impressive outing of Nigeria’s female national team at the Turkish Cup. According to the rankings released on Friday, the nine-time African champions retained the number one position in Africa. Cameroon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica