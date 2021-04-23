EPL: Leno own goal hands Everton win at Arsenal

An absolute howler from Arsenal’s Bernd Leno gifted Everton a crucial win in their bid for a Champions League place – as Gunners fans protested against the club’s owner outside.

Over 1,000 Arsenal supporters gathered outside Emirates Stadium to show their anger about Stan Kroenke’s role in the failed European Super League, reports the BBC.

The goal came when Everton forward Richarlison tried to roll a pass across the six-yard box. Leno should have scooped it up, but the ball slipped through the Arsenal keeper’s hands, hitting his leg on the way in.

That was a rare moment of goalmouth action on the night as Everton moved to within three points of the top four.

Gylfi Sigurdsson came closest before that when his 30-yard free-kick hit the bar.

Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the second half after Richarlison nicked Dani Ceballos – but it was overturned by the video assistant referee for an offside in the build-up.

Gabriel Martinelli almost saved Arsenal in injury time but Jordan Pickford kept out his shot.

Leno also came up for a late corner but could not make amends for his costly error.

Can this bit of luck boost Everton’s season?

Everton’s win against the team just below them in the table comes at an absolutely key time.

The Toffees had failed to win in their past six games in all competitions, removing any real room for error as they push for a Champions League place.

This win keeps them eighth in the league but they are now within three points of Chelsea and West Ham, who are fourth and fifth respectively and play each other on Saturday.

They only had one chance on target at Emirates Stadium – although their goal did not come from it.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin went close on his return from injury in the second minute but headed wide.

Richarlison forced a low save from Leno, with Calvert-Lewin inches away from getting to the rebound.

Sigurdsson’s fantastic free-kick off the top of the bar looked like it was going to be their best chance until Richarlison’s low ball somehow slipped through Leno’s grasp.

