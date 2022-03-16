Sports

EPL: Liverpool beat Arsenal to close gap to Man City to one point

…as Kane’s record goal helps Spurs win at Brighton

Liverpool moved to within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City as they emerged impressive winners after a tough examination at Arsenal.

The Gunners, well in the fight to finish in the top four, pushed Liverpool hard until Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing side ruthlessly took control after the break, reports the BBC.

Liverpool keeper Alisson saved crucially from Martin Odegaard after Thiago’s misplaced backpass before Diogo Jota put Liverpool ahead, beating Aaron Ramsdale at his near post in the 54th minute.

Jota and Luis Diaz were immediately replaced by Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino, the latter doubling Liverpool’s advantage just after the hour mark with a perfect flick from Andrew Robertson’s cross.

Liverpool have now reeled off nine Premier League wins in succession while Arsenal remain in fourth, a point ahead of Manchester United but with two games in hand.

And Harry Kane scored as Tottenham reignited their top-four hopes by condemning Brighton to a sixth successive Premier League defeat.

England forward Kane raced onto Rodrigo Bentancur’s incisive pass to drive a low effort past Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and seal a deserved win for the visitors.

The goal brought up Kane’s 95th away from home in the Premier League, a new record and, but for some errant finishing, he could have added to his tally.

Cristian Romero had earlier put Spurs in front, deflecting in Dejan Kulusevski’s low effort past a helpless Sanchez and into the bottom left corner.

The result sees Antonio Conte’s side move up to seventh in the table and was the perfect response to their defeat against at Manchester Unite last Saturday.

However, the ease with which the Italian’s side won will concern Seagulls manager Graham Potter, whose side remain 13th having won just once in their last 10 matches.

RESULTS

Arsenal 0 – 2 Liverpool

Brighton 0 – 2 Spurs

 

