EPL: Liverpool beat Brentford to go second

…as Leeds stun West Ham

 

Liverpool moved up to second in the Premier League as they overcame a stubborn Brentford side to take all three points at Anfield.

Fabinho’s far-post header eased some of the tension that had built up at Anfield over 43 goalless minutes, but the home fans were relieved when Bryan Mbeumo sliced wide from a fine position after the break, reports the BBC.

Shortly afterwards, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain connected with an Andy Robertson cross to double the lead and Takumi Minamino came off the bench to side-foot home a third.

Leaders Manchester City are 11 points above Liverpool, having played a game more.

And Jack Harrison scored his first career hat-trick as Leeds United avenged last week’s FA Cup defeat with a thrilling Premier League victory over West Ham at London Stadium.

The visitors, who lost 2-0 seven days ago, were pegged back twice before Harrison scored the pick of his three goals with a neat chip over Lukasz Fabianski as Leeds made it consecutive league wins for the first time this season.

Harrison opened the scoring with a fierce strike in the 10th minute but West Ham recovered from their lacklustre start to equalise through the in-form Jarrod Bowen.

Leeds took the lead again before the interval as Harrison sneaked in at the back post to convert off his thigh from Luke Ayling’s downward header following a corner.

Pablo Fornals scored his first goal since November to draw the Hammers level for a second time in the 52nd minute, but Harrison sealed victory eight minutes later.

Leeds could have had an even healthier lead but Mateusz Klich’s effort was ruled out as it brushed an offside Rodrigo on its way in.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side move up one place into 15th, nine points clear of the relegation zone, although 18th-placed Norwich City have also played a game more.

West Ham remain fourth but the group of clubs in the chasing pack all have games in hand. Fifth-placed Arsenal are two points behind having played two games fewer.

RESULTS

Liverpool 3 – 0 Brentford

West Ham 2 – 3 Leeds

 

