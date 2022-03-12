Sports

EPL: Liverpool beat Brighton to reduce gap to Man City to three points

Liverpool cut Manchester City’s lead to three points with victory at Brighton to extend their winning run to eight Premier League games.

Luis Diaz continued the fine start to his Liverpool career as he raced on to Joel Matip’s superb pass and headed past the onrushing Robert Sanchez after 19 minutes, reports the BBC.

The Brighton goalkeeper was fortunate not to receive any punishment as he clattered into the Colombian forward, whose celebrations were put on hold as he received treatment following the high challenge.

Mohamed Salah sealed the three points with a second-half penalty awarded after a handball by Yves Bissouma – with the Egypt forward’s 20th strike of the campaign bringing up Liverpool’s 2,000th Premier League goal.

It is a fifth successive defeat for Brighton, for whom Danny Welbeck went closest to scoring with two minutes remaining but Alisson produced a fine save to avoid any late complications.

Liverpool’s victory maintains the pressure on title rivals Manchester City, who travel to Crystal Palace on Monday (20:00 GMT).

Diaz helps Liverpool maintain title push

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called for a response from his players at Amex Stadium, after they advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals despite defeat by Inter Milan on Tuesday, ending a 12-match winning run in all competitions.

They were initially made to work hard in this latest league win, which leaves them in striking range of City with 10 games remaining for both clubs.

The Reds asserted themselves after a threatening opening 10 minutes from the hosts, though they will feel their task could have been made easier as Sanchez escaped even a booking for his collision with Diaz.

Influential January addition Diaz once again impressed with driving runs and relentless pressing, his second goal for the club a just reward for his efforts – and bravery.

Salah, whose future at the club was once again a hot topic this week, was denied at close range in the first half and hit the post in the second.

But the 29-year-old’s confidently despatched spot-kick – his 28th goal in all competitions this term – provided breathing space as Brighton produced an albeit fruitless late surge.

A promising season is threatening to unravel for Graham Potter’s side, who have now scored once in six games during a dismal run which has seen their hopes of a top-half finish begin to fade.

While Brighton’s fightback from two goals down to secure a point at Anfield in October could yet prove a crucial detail in an enthralling title race, there were ultimately no such problems on Saturday for quadruple-chasing Liverpool.

Klopp will await City’s response on Monday, with only Arsenal and Watford to come for his side in the league before a meeting with their title rival at Etihad Stadium on 10 April.

RESULT

Brighton 0 – 2 Liverpool

 

