EPL: Liverpool beat Forest 3-2 in thriller as Leicester upstage Wolves

Mohamed Salah scored the winner as Liverpool came out on top in a five-goal thriller with Nottingham Forest at Anfield to boost their hopes of claiming an unlikely Champions League place.

After a drab opening half, the second half was an end-to-end thriller as relegation-threatened Forest twice levelled, reports the BBC.

Diogo Jota scored twice, with former Liverpool player Neco Williams as well as Morgan Gibbs-White responding for the visitors.

Mohamed Salah netted his 16th Premier League goal of the season to put Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead for third third time – and another equaliser proved beyond Steve Cooper’s men, who remain in the drop zone.

And Leicester boosted their Premier League survival chances after fighting back to beat Wolves in Dean Smith’s first home game in charge.

Timothy Castagne’s goal 15 minutes from time secured the three points for the Foxes and lifts them out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Wolves had gone in front after 13 minutes when Youri Tielemens was caught in possession inside his own half, allowing Matheus Cunha to drive forward and finish from the edge of the box.

The goal shook Leicester, who had started brightly, but they were offered a way back into the game when Jamie Vardy went around Jose Sa and was brought down by the Wolves goalkeeper.

Kelechi Iheanacho coolly dispatched the penalty and Leicester regained the upper hand before half-time.

It was a more even contest after the break but the home side always looked the more likely and found the decisive goal thanks to some nice interplay down the left to free Victor Kristiansen and the full-back’s cut-back was smartly finished by Castagne.

Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves came close to an equaliser when Ruben Neves’ free-kick was tipped over the bar by Leicester keeper Daniel Iversen but the Foxes held on for a precious win.

Leicester are up to 17th while Wolves stay 13th, six points clear of the drop zone.

At the Gtech Community Stadium, Douglas Luiz scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for a below-par Aston Villa against Brentford.

Ivan Toney’s 20th goal of the season had put Brentford in front just past the hour.

The result sees Unai Emery’s visitors move five points behind fourth-placed Newcastle despite a poor performance overall.

Brentford, meanwhile, end a run of three straight defeats but will feel it was two points dropped after a dominant display.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace edged closer to Premier League survival with a drab goalless draw against Everton, who finished the game with 10 men and drop into the bottom three.

Palace were the more cohesive side in the first half without managing to carve out any clear openings, Michael Olise’s tame shot their only effort on target before the interval.

Everton grew into the game after a disjointed start, their best chance of the first half coming when Alex Iwobi’s first-time effort from Tyrick Mitchell’s clearance was pushed away by Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Eberechi Eze thought he had broken the deadlock early in the second half after lifting the ball over Jordan Pickford, but the 24-year-old was denied a fourth goal in three games by an offside flag.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, making his first start since early February, fired narrowly wide not long afterwards, before Mason Holgate was dismissed for a second bookable offence late on.

RESULTS

• Fulham 2 – 1 Leeds

• Brentford 1 – 1 Aston Villa

• Crystal Palace 0 – 0 Everton

• Leicester 2 – 1 Wolves

• Liverpool 3 – 2 Nottm Forest