EPL: Liverpool beat Saints to close gap on top four

Liverpool moved to within six points of the Premier League top four as a goal in each half from Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara was enough to beat Southampton at Anfield.

Earlier, Sergio Aguero made a mess of a Panenka penalty as Chelsea ensured Manchester City must wait a little longer to wrap up the Premier League title by fighting back to earn a dramatic win at Etihad Stadium.

City, needing three points to become champions of England for the seventh time, took the lead just before half-time through Raheem Sterling’s close-range strike.

Aguero had a glorious chance to make it 2-0 from the spot moments later when Billy Gilmour fouled Gabriel Jesus, but the Argentina striker opted for a dinked effort that was easily saved by Edouard Mendy.

It proved a costly miss, as Chelsea improved after the break and equalised when Cesar Azpilicueta set up Hakim Ziyech to fire home from the edge of the area.

The visitors had two more efforts ruled out for offside before Marcus Alonso won it for them in injury time, meeting Timo Werner’s pull-back and sending the ball looping over Ederson.

This was Chelsea’s second win over City in the space of three weeks, following their victory in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in April.

The two sides will meet again in the Champions League final in Istanbul at the end of this month.

And Crystal Palace secured their Premier League status for another season with a comfortable victory at already-relegated Sheffield United.

Christian Benteke scored with a deflected shot after 67 seconds to claim his fourth goal in 10 games for Palace, and had chances to improve that tally.

The Belgian striker, 30, had a point-blank header saved by Aaron Ramsdale before firing against a post in the second half.

Captain John Egan spurned Sheffield United’s best chance of an equaliser shortly after the interval, slicing over from a corner from six yards out.

But Ebere Eze broke forward late on to convert a second and secure the Eagles’ first win in five games, putting them beyond reach of third-bottom Fulham.

That capped a fine performance by the English midfielder, 22, who breezed past Egan in the opening minute before laying off to Benteke, whose shot deflected off George Baldock and over Ramsdale into the Blades’ net.

Jeffrey Schlupp’s cross then picked out Benteke, who is out of contract this summer, but he directed a free header too close to Ramsdale.

Benteke also struck a post after dispossessing John Fleck, while substitute Jordan Ayew twice went close to a rare goal.

And the Blades offered little in response as their miserable season lurched closer to two unwanted records – most defeats and fewest goals scored in a Premier League campaign.

In the first game of the day, Patrick Bamford scored for Leeds United in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate to help dent Tottenham’s European chances.

In an absorbing game at Elland Road, Stuart Dallas put Leeds ahead with his eighth league goal of the season, the Northern Ireland midfielder pouncing from close range after Hugo Lloris’ terrific reaction save to prevent Sergio Reguilon putting through his own net, reports the BBC.

The lead lasted 12 minutes, Son Heung-min equalising with a clinical finish after Dele Alli was allowed to run unchallenged before threading a clever pass into the South Korea forward’s path.

But Leeds responded through Bamford, who tapped in Ezgjan Alioski’s cross before substitute Rodrigo confirmed Spurs’ first league defeat in three games under interim manager Ryan Mason.

On a frustrating day for Spurs, Harry Kane had two goals ruled out for offside and hit the bar from a free-kick, while Illan Meslier produced an excellent save to keep out Serge Aurier’s deflected attempt.

With three matches left, sixth-placed Spurs are five points off fourth spot with both teams immediately above them – West Ham and Chelsea – having games in hand.

Leeds, who started the weekend in 11th spot, climbed above Aston Villa and Arsenal – who both play on Sunday – into ninth.

RESULTS

Leeds 3 – 1 Tottenham

Sheff Utd 0 – 2 Crystal Palace

Man City 1 – 2 Chelsea

Liverpool 2 – 0 Southampton

