Sports

EPL: Liverpool beat spirited Newcastle to go top

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool kept themselves firmly in the fight for the quadruple as they overcame a spirited Newcastle to move back to the top of the Premier League – for a few hours at least.

Jurgen Klopp made five changes at St James’ Park, including leaving top scorer Mohamed Salah on the bench, after the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday, reports the BBC.

It was a move that looked like it would backfire as in-form Newcastle started strongly, pressing Liverpool high and forcing them into a couple of early mistakes.

But Liverpool grew into the game and were dominating possession when Naby Keita struck in the 19th minute.

The midfielder showed great composure as he dribbled across the box and past Martin Dubravka before slotting into the net.

Sadio Mane should have made it 2-0 before the break when his shot on the counter was too close to Dubravka, who also made a fine save from a Diogo Jota header.

The Newcastle fans, who were aggrieved that play continued in the lead-up to Liverpool’s goal because Fabian Schar was down injured, thought Miguel Almiron had equalised after rounding Alisson, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

The hosts also made a lively start to the second half, but Liverpool went closest to adding a second with Mane shooting wide from close range before Jota’s shot was pushed over.

It was not a vintage Liverpool display, but they got the job done to go two points clear at the top and put the pressure back on Manchester City, who face Leeds at Elland Road at 17:30 BST on Saturday.

RESULT

• Newcastle 0 – 1 Liverpool

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

La Liga President: Man City signing  Messi would ‘financial doping’

Posted on Author Reporter

La Liga president Javier Tebas claimed the only way Manchester City could sign Lionel Messi is through ‘financial doping’. Messi became a free agent on July 1 and although the Argentine is keen to remain at Barcelona, the Catalan club cannot offer him a new deal due to their financial predicament, reports Sky Sports. Tebas […]
Sports

Barca held in first game since Koeman sacking

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Aguero taken to hospital following chest discomfort Barcelona stumbled to a 1-1 draw at home to Alaves on Saturday in their first match since the sacking of coach Ronald Koeman. Barca’s third consecutive LaLiga game without a win left them ninth in the standings, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid. After a cagey first […]
Sports

Ekeji laments Usiyan’s death

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former sports administrator, Patrick Ekeji, has lamented the death of ex-international, Thompson Usiyan, who died on Tuesday, August 31, in his Lamest, Redonda Beach home in California, USA at the age of 65. Usiyan, who made his debut for the then Green Eagles in 1976 scored against Kenya in a friendly match in his first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica