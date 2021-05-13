EPL: Liverpool boost top four hopes with win at Man Utd

…as Villa, Everton draw

Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool boosted their hopes of finishing in the top four of the Premier League by beating Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes curled in an early opener before Diogo Jota flicked in a clever equaliser, reports the BBC.

Firmino scored twice either side of half-time, heading home a second before tapping in a third for his side.

Marcus Rashford swept in to make it 3-2 but Mohamed Salah got a late fourth.

Victory means Liverpool are up to fifth and four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand, which is an away trip to already-relegated West Brom.

And Everton’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s European places suffered a blow as they played out a goalless draw at Aston Villa.

In an uninspiring contest devoid of quality Tyrone Mings headed Villa’s best chance wide from Douglas Luiz’s cross.

Subdued for long periods of the first half, Everton improved after the break, with Ben Godfrey drawing a save from home goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free-kick.

Andre Gomes wastefully lashed a left-footed effort over the bar as the visitors chased a winner but Martinez was rarely called upon, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late header his only other save of note.

The result leaves Carlo Ancelotti’s side eight points adrift of Chelsea in fourth, with West Ham, Liverpool and Tottenham all better placed to qualify for Europe.

Villa, who welcomed captain Jack Grealish back from injury as a second-half substitute, remain 11th in the table.

RESULTS

Aston Villa 0 – 0 Everton

Man Utd 2 – 4 Liverpool

Like this: Like Loading...