EPL: Liverpool end poor run with win at Spurs

…as Kane injures ankle

Liverpool reignited their title defence by ending a five-match winless run in the Premier League with a dominant win at Tottenham.

Roberto Firmino tapped the Reds ahead on the stroke of half-time when Hugo Lloris and Eric Dier hesitated in dealing with Sadio Mane’s low cross, reports the BBC.

Trent Alexander-Arnold drilled in the second before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s stunner gave Spurs a glimmer of hope.

But Mane lashed the ball home to seal the win and move Liverpool into fourth.

Spurs, who stay sixth after trailing Liverpool by a point going into the game, saw their miserable evening compounded by striker Harry Kane suffering an ankle injury.

The England captain, who has a history of ankle problems, was withdrawn at half-time as a result of the problem.

He was able to continue before being replaced by Erik Lamela at the break.

Kane, 27, has spent considerable time on the sidelines with a number of serious ankle injuries in recent seasons.

He was ruled out for two significant spells in the second half of the 2018-19 season, missing seven games when he damaged ligaments in his left ankle in January 2019 and then nine more games with a lateral ligament injury sustained in April.

In 2017-18, he missed a month with a similar injury to the right ankle, and endured separate absences of six and four weeks during the 2016-17 campaign.

“You just hope it’s not going to be ligament damage that will put him out for a long time because he’s been absolutely phenomenal this season – his contributions, his passing, goals and assists,” said former Spurs defender Stephen Kelly on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He’s been the all-round complete forward and unplayable at times. Tottenham just can’t afford to lose him.”

RESULT

Spurs 1 – 2 Liverpool

