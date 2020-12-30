EPL: Liverpool frustrated by Newcastle in stalemate

…as COVID-19 stops Fulham’s game with Spurs

Newcastle United held Liverpool to a goalless Premier League draw at St James’ Park to ease the pressure on boss Steve Bruce.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah missed two key opportunities either side of half-time while United’s Fabian Schar denied Sadio Mane a tap-in with a timely clearance off the goalline in the 80th minute, reports the BBC.

Roberto Firmino also went close midway through the second period, failing to hit the target after Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow was stranded following a corner.

And the Brazil forward then saw his 88th-minute header superbly denied by Darlow as the hosts held on to a well-earned point.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s Premier League match at Tottenham on Wednesday was been called off because of new coronavirus cases at the west London club.

The game was due to have started at 18:00 GMT at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fulham requested for the fixture to be postponed and the decision was confirmed three hours before kick-off.

On Tuesday, the latest round of Premier League Covid-19 testing found 18 people had the virus – the highest figure recorded in the testing programme.

A Tottenham statement said: “The Premier League informed us of the decision this [Wednesday] afternoon, with Fulham having requested the postponement on the grounds of the number of Covid-19 positive cases among their players and staff.

“Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur sends their best wishes to Fulham for a safe and speedy recovery to all those who are affected.”

On Monday, Manchester City’s Premier League match at Everton was postponed four hours before kick-off at Goodison Park because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the club.

Everton said they would request “full disclosure” of the information City provided to the Premier League that led to the postponement.

Newcastle United’s match at Aston Villa, scheduled for 4 December, was postponed following a “significant increase” in cases at the Magpies’ training ground.

Fulham boss Scott Parker did not take charge of his team’s goalless draw with Southampton on 26 December after someone in his household tested positive for Covid-19. Parker was due to return to the dugout at Tottenham.

RESULT

Newcastle 0 – 0 Liverpool

