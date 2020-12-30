Sports

EPL: Liverpool frustrated by Newcastle in stalemate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as COVID-19 stops Fulham’s game with Spurs

Newcastle United held Liverpool to a goalless Premier League draw at St James’ Park to ease the pressure on boss Steve Bruce.
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah missed two key opportunities either side of half-time while United’s Fabian Schar denied Sadio Mane a tap-in with a timely clearance off the goalline in the 80th minute, reports the BBC.
Roberto Firmino also went close midway through the second period, failing to hit the target after Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow was stranded following a corner.
And the Brazil forward then saw his 88th-minute header superbly denied by Darlow as the hosts held on to a well-earned point.
Meanwhile, Fulham’s Premier League match at Tottenham on Wednesday was been called off because of new coronavirus cases at the west London club.
The game was due to have started at 18:00 GMT at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Fulham requested for the fixture to be postponed and the decision was confirmed three hours before kick-off.
On Tuesday, the latest round of Premier League Covid-19 testing found 18 people had the virus – the highest figure recorded in the testing programme.
A Tottenham statement said: “The Premier League informed us of the decision this [Wednesday] afternoon, with Fulham having requested the postponement on the grounds of the number of Covid-19 positive cases among their players and staff.
“Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur sends their best wishes to Fulham for a safe and speedy recovery to all those who are affected.”
On Monday, Manchester City’s Premier League match at Everton was postponed four hours before kick-off at Goodison Park because of an outbreak of coronavirus at the club.
Everton said they would request “full disclosure” of the information City provided to the Premier League that led to the postponement.
Newcastle United’s match at Aston Villa, scheduled for 4 December, was postponed following a “significant increase” in cases at the Magpies’ training ground.
Fulham boss Scott Parker did not take charge of his team’s goalless draw with Southampton on 26 December after someone in his household tested positive for Covid-19. Parker was due to return to the dugout at Tottenham.
RESULT
Newcastle 0 – 0 Liverpool

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Everton seal deal for Brazilian midfielder, Allan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Everton have completed the signing of Brazil international Allan, with the midfielder penning a three-year deal until the end of June 2023.   Allan, who joins Everton for an undisclosed fee following five years with Italian club Napoli, has nine senior caps for his country, having won the Copa America last year. The 29-year-old played […]
Sports

NFF mourns U15 boys’ Coach, Danladi Nasidi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has consoled the family of the Head Coach of the U15 Boys’ National Team (Future Eagles), Mr. Danladi Nasidi who died in the early hours of Wednesday and buried same day. Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Alhaji Yusuf Ahmed ‘Fresh’ paid glowing tributes to the one-time assistant […]
Sports

UEFA Nations League: Sterling nets late goal for England

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Raheem Sterling’s late penalty gave England victory as they started their UEFA Nations League campaign in Iceland – despite the hosts squandering the chance to rescue a point by missing an injury-time spot-kick. In a chaotic end to a largely dull encounter, Sterling looked to have secured three points for manager Gareth Southgate’s side when […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica