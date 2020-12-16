EPL: Liverpool go top as late Firmino header seals win over Tottenham

*Hammers, Palace draw

*Ten-man Arsenal hold Saints as Leeds hammer Newcastle

*Everton cage Foxes

Roberto Firmino put Liverpool clear at the top of the Premier League table with a last-gasp winner against Tottenham.

The defending champions dominated the first half and took the lead as Mohamed Salah’s shot looped in off Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld.

Yet the visitors, who came into the game as joint leaders, were soon level as Son Heung-min scored his 99th Spurs goal from Giovani lo Celso’s through ball.

Steven Bergwijn and Sadio Mane struck the woodwork for each side in the second half, before Harry Kane went close.

And Sebastien Haller scored a spectacular equaliser with an overhead kick to earn West Ham a point against London rivals Crystal Palace.

Christian Benteke, who was later sent off, had put Palace on course for an away win at London Stadium with his third goal in as many games.

Benteke beat Issa Diop to Joel Ward’s superb delivery to plant a diving header beyond Lukasz Fabianski.

But the Hammers levelled when Cote d’Ivoire forward Haller showed wonderful technique to send an overhead kick beyond Vicente Guaita after meeting Vladimir Coufal’s cross.

Benteke, who had earlier caught Angelo Ogbonna with his elbow, was dismissed 20 minutes from time for a second yellow card for a similar offence on Tomas Soucek.

At Craven Cottage, Fulham moved out of the Premier League’s bottom three on goal difference after earning a point in a goalless draw with Brighton at Craven Cottage.

Both sides had chances to take all three points in a much livelier second half, as Ben White’s header struck the crossbar and Seagulls goalkeeper Robert Sanchez denied both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ademola Lookman.

Adam Lallana was denied his first Brighton goal four minutes after the restart, a VAR review disallowing his low finish for a handball by Danny Welbeck in the build up.

Attempts in excess of 30 yards by Brighton pair Yves Bissouma and Lewis Dunk were the only shots on target in a cagey opening period, which also saw Welbeck narrowly fail to reach Tariq Lamptey’s inviting low cross for the visitors.

And 10-man Arsenal earned a point against Southampton to bring their three-match losing streak in the Premier League to an end.

Theo Walcott had opened the scoring on his return to his former club with a delightful dink over onrushing goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished smartly after the break to level as Arsenal ended a run of 797 minutes in the Premier League without a goal from open play, reports the BBC.

But the Gunners’ ill-discipline cost them once again as Gabriel was sent off after being booked twice in four minutes.

Substitute Nathan Redmond struck the crossbar soon after as Southampton pressed for a winner that would have moved them briefly top of the league.

The visitors could not make their pressure pay, however, and almost conceded at the other end late on when Rob Holding’s header rattled the woodwork.

The draw lifts Southampton above Leicester City into third.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain 15th in what is Arsenal’s worst start to a top-flight campaign since the 1974-75 season.

And a dominant Leeds scored three late goals against Newcastle as they secured only their second Premier League win in seven games.

The home side had created 20 efforts on target after 76 minutes, but found themselves level at 2-2 before right-back Stuart Dallas stole in at the far post to convert Mateusz Klich’s ball from the left in the 77th minute.

Newcastle adopted their usual counter-attacking tactic during the contest, but in searching for an equaliser were twice given a taste of their own medicine when Ezgjan Alioski fired in from substitute Pablo Hernandez’s pass after a swift break before Jack Harrison thumped home a brilliant fifth from 20 yards.

Leeds had taken the lead through Patrick Bamford’s header before Jeff Hendrick levelled from close range. Rodrigo’s brilliant stooping header re-established the advantage for the home side but Newcastle hit back again through Ciaran Clark.

However, unlike many recent matches the valiant exertions of Marcelo Bielsa’s side were rewarded with the late flurry of goals, and the win moves them up to 14th, level on 17 points with Newcastle in 13th.

In the third early kickoff, Everton scored in each half to beat fellow Champions League hopefuls Leicester and move back into the top five of the Premier League.

The visitors took the lead as Richarlison cut in from the left before beating Kasper Schmeichel with a low strike for his second Premier League goal of the season.

Moments later Jamie Vardy headed straight at Robin Olsen, making his second appearance of the season after Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti again rotated his goalkeepers, dropping England keeper Jordan Pickford to the bench.

The Toffees lost impressive midfielder Allan to what looked a hamstring injury just before the interval and Leicester pressed for an equaliser early in the second half.

But the early-season leaders doubled their advantage from a corner, with Schmeichel making a fine double-save only for defender Mason Holgate to stab in the rebound for his first Everton goal.

Leicester were then awarded a penalty for an Andre Gomes foul on fellow substitute Ayoze Perez but referee Lee Mason reversed his decision after viewing the pitchside monitor.

Perez then had a goal disallowed for offside as Leicester missed the chance to go top of the table before joint-leaders Liverpool and Tottenham face each other at Anfield.

RESULTS

Arsenal 1 – 1 Southampton

Leeds 5 – 2 Newcastle

Leicester 0 – 2 Everton

Fulham 0 – 0 Brighton

Liverpool 2 – 1 Tottenham

West Ham 1 – 1 Crystal Palace

Like this: Like Loading...