EPL: Liverpool held in drab draw at Crystal Palace

*Man City thrash Bournemouth

Liverpool’s chances of securing Champions League football were dealt a blow as an error-strewn display against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park ended in stalemate.

Jurgen Klopp’s side – humbled by Real Madrid at Anfield in midweek – are six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham after failing to break down a Palace side who remain without a win in 2023, reports the BBC.

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah both hit the woodwork but had Jean-Philippe Mateta found the back of the net instead of hitting the crossbar, Patrick Vieira’s side could have taken all three points.

Instead the Eagles, now with one win in 11 games, laboured to a point that leaves them six points above the relegation zone with a testing series of games in March to come.

And Manchester City put a frustrating week behind them to brush Bournemouth aside and keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Having twice surrendered leads to draw with Nottingham Forest domestically and RB Leipzig in the Champions League, City never looked in danger of doing so again once Julian Alvarez poked them ahead.

Erling Haaland maintained his goal-a-game ratio since his summer arrival by tucking home a close-range second for his 27th top-flight goal of the season to end a relatively lean spell of one in six games.

Phil Foden punished Philip Billing’s wayward pass to add City’s third before half-time, and Bournemouth’s misery was completed after the break when Chris Mepham deflected an Alvarez volley into his own net.

After the table-topping Gunners won at Leicester earlier on Saturday, City’s victory reduced Arsenal’s cushion back to two points, although the leaders still enjoy the luxury of a game in hand.

Battling Bournemouth deservedly claimed a late consolation via Jefferson Lerma but were outclassed overall, and defeat leaves them 19th after three other teams in the bottom six picked up points.

RESULTS

• Bournemouth 1 – 4 Man City

• Crystal Palace 0 – 0 Liverpool

