Sports

EPL: Liverpool held in drab draw at Crystal Palace

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

*Man City thrash Bournemouth

 

Liverpool’s chances of securing Champions League football were dealt a blow as an error-strewn display against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park ended in stalemate.

Jurgen Klopp’s side – humbled by Real Madrid at Anfield in midweek – are six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham after failing to break down a Palace side who remain without a win in 2023, reports the BBC.

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah both hit the woodwork but had Jean-Philippe Mateta found the back of the net instead of hitting the crossbar, Patrick Vieira’s side could have taken all three points.

Instead the Eagles, now with one win in 11 games, laboured to a point that leaves them six points above the relegation zone with a testing series of games in March to come.

And Manchester City put a frustrating week behind them to brush Bournemouth aside and keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Having twice surrendered leads to draw with Nottingham Forest domestically and RB Leipzig in the Champions League, City never looked in danger of doing so again once Julian Alvarez poked them ahead.

Erling Haaland maintained his goal-a-game ratio since his summer arrival by tucking home a close-range second for his 27th top-flight goal of the season to end a relatively lean spell of one in six games.

Phil Foden punished Philip Billing’s wayward pass to add City’s third before half-time, and Bournemouth’s misery was completed after the break when Chris Mepham deflected an Alvarez volley into his own net.

After the table-topping Gunners won at Leicester earlier on Saturday, City’s victory reduced Arsenal’s cushion back to two points, although the leaders still enjoy the luxury of a game in hand.

Battling Bournemouth deservedly claimed a late consolation via Jefferson Lerma but were outclassed overall, and defeat leaves them 19th after three other teams in the bottom six picked up points.

RESULTS

• Bournemouth 1 – 4 Man City

• Crystal Palace 0 – 0 Liverpool

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Kits giants to sue Nigeria over breach of contract

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

German sportswear manufacturing company PUMA is going to sue the Athletic Federation of Nigeria for breach of contract, the Technical Director of Ibrahim Gusau faction of the AFN revealed. The sportswear company on Wednesday terminated the 4-year kits sponsorship contract with the federation, citing the failure of Nigerian athletes’ to wear the brand at the […]
Sports

FG takes delivery of FIFA Standard VIP Team Shelter

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Federal Government has taken delivery of a world class, FIFA standard VIP team shelter for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. The facility, which is the first of its kind in the country, is a new customised portable VIP facility (FIFA designed and approved) with ergonomic seat and back in green and white to […]
Sports

Wike Cup: Akwa United proves class in Cynosure’s 3-1 victory

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

•Bayelsa holds Abia; as MFM, Goddosky ends in draw   Two first half goals and a third in the second half were all Akwa United needed to dispatch Cynosure FC in the ongoing 2nd Edition of the Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament.   Despite starting brilliantly, Cynosure FC shot itself in the foot when a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica