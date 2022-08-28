EPL: Liverpool hit Nine, Haaland hat-trick, Chelsea, Brighton win

Liverpool kick-started their campaign in ruthless fashion by thrashing newly promoted Bournemouth at Anfield to equal the biggest victory in Premier League history.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had described the beginning to his side’s campaign a “false start” after two draws and Monday night’s defeat at Manchester United, but the Reds responded in stunning fashion.

Liverpool got off to the perfect start with two goals in the opening five minutes against the Cherries to set a raucous Anfield rocking. Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino scored a brace with further goals from Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander- Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and summer signing, Fabio Carvalho, with an owngoal by Chris Mepham completing the route.

And Erling Haaland scored a second-half hat-trick as champions Manchester City fought back from two goals down to claim a thrilling Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

The visitors looked on course to win at Etihad Stadium for the second consecutive season when they led 2-0 at the break courtesy of a John Stones own goal and Joachim Andersen’s powerful header.

However, City’s first effort on target saw them reduce the arrears shortly after the break when Bernardo Silva’s shot deflected off Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp past Vicente Guaita. And with the hosts in complete command Haaland took centre stage.

At Stamford Bridge, Raheem Sterling scored his first Chelsea goals to give the 10-man Blues victory over a Leicester side who are enduring a torrid start to the Premier League season.

