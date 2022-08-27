EPL: Liverpool hit nine, Haaland hat-trick, Chelsea & Brighton win

…as Man Utd end poor away run with win at Southampton

Liverpool kick-started their campaign in ruthless fashion by thrashing newly promoted Bournemouth at Anfield to equal the biggest victory in Premier League history.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had described the beginning to his side’s campaign a “false start” after two draws and Monday night’s defeat at Manchester United, but the Reds responded in stunning fashion.

Manchester United have achieved that margin of victory twice, against Ipswich in 1995 and Southampton last year, and Leicester City did likewise against the Saints in 2019.

Liverpool got off to the perfect start with two goals in the opening five minutes against the Cherries to set a raucous Anfield rocking.

Luis Diaz rose to head home and Harvey Elliott curled in his first top-flight goal with a sublime strike from outside the box.

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold thumped a long-range shot into the top corner, with all three goals assisted by Roberto Firmino.

The Brazil forward went from provider to scorer on the half-hour mark when he acrobatically converted from inside the six-yard box and Virgil van Dijk headed in the fifth from a corner – all before half-time.

It went from bad to worse for Scott Parker’s men in the first minute of the second half when Chris Mepham stretched to divert the ball into his own net and Firmino poked home the seventh of the afternoon.

Summer signing Fabio Carvalho volleyed in with eight minutes left for number eight and Diaz headed in the ninth to complete an incredible, historic win.

For Bournemouth, the rout was their third consecutive league defeat without scoring a goal after beating Aston Villa in their opening game.

And Erling Haaland scored a second-half hat-trick as champions Manchester City fought back from two goals down to claim a thrilling Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

The visitors looked on course to win at Etihad Stadium for the second consecutive season when they led 2-0 at the break courtesy of a John Stones own goal and Joachim Andersen’s powerful header.

However, City’s first effort on target saw them reduce the arrears shortly after the break when Bernardo Silva’s shot deflected off Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp past Vicente Guaita.

And with the hosts in complete command Haaland took centre stage.

The Norwegian nodded in Phil Foden’s cross to draw Pep Guardiola’s side level, then prodded in Stones’ wayward shot to complete the turnaround.

With Palace chasing the game, Haaland rounded off the scoring, racing on to Ilkay Gundogan’s pass and holding off Joel Ward to cap a fine performance, before being replaced to a rapturous ovation from the home fans.

At Stamford Bridge, Raheem Sterling scored his first Chelsea goals to give the 10-man Blues victory over a Leicester side who are enduring a torrid start to the Premier League season.

The £50m summer arrival’s deflected effort looped into the top corner to put the hosts in front 67 seconds after the interval before doubling their lead from Reece James’ inviting ball, much to the relief of Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea had been completely dominant until Gallagher was sent off before the half-hour mark for a second booking in the space of seven first-half minutes.

That allowed Leicester back into the game and they had the ball in the net before the break, but Daniel Amartey’s effort was ruled out with Harvey Barnes harshly adjudged to have fouled goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Barnes did get his goal following a neat one-two with Jamie Vardy, but only after the Foxes were two goals down.

Vardy twice went close and Ayoze Perez struck the bar as the visitors pressed for a late leveller that never came, meaning Brendan Rodgers’ side have now lost three games in a row since an opening-day draw with Brentford.

In the opening match of the day, Manchester United ended a dismal sequence of seven straight Premier League away defeats as they secured a narrow win at Southampton.

United manager Erik ten Hag wanted his side to build on the thrilling victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night and they were able to do so in the face of a spirited Southampton challenge, reports the BBC.

Bruno Fernandes broke the deadlock 10 minutes after the break with a precise side-footed volley to give United the three points they just about deserved.

The Saints, who will take heart from their performance, survived an almighty goalmouth scramble in the first half when keeper Gavin Bazunu saved from Anthony Elanga and Armel Bella-Kotchap blocked Christian Eriksen’s follow-up.

United broke through when Fernandes met Diogo Dalot’s cross and as they closed out their second successive win and first league triumph on the road since February, Ten Hag was able to introduce Casemiro, the new £60m acquisition from Real Madrid, as a late substitute.

RESULTS

• Southampton 0 – 1 Man Utd

• Brentford 1 – 1 Everton

• Brighton 1 – 0 Leeds

• Chelsea 2 – 1 Leicester

• Liverpool 9 – 0 Bournemouth

• Man City 4 – 2 Crystal Palace

