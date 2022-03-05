Sports

EPL: Liverpool inch closer to Man City with Hammers win

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Liverpool narrowed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points with a battling victory over West Ham at Anfield.

Sadio Mane scored only goal in the first half after Trent Alexander-Arnold had volleyed the ball into his path,  reports the BBC.

Manuel Lanzini blazed over when well placed as West Ham pushed for an equaliser after the break.

Michail Antonio also had an effort well blocked by Naby Keita just outside the six-yard box as the Reds held on.

RESULT

Liverpool 1 – 0 West Ham

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Musa on his way out of Saudi Arabian club

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

The big poser in Saudi Arabia is whether Ahmed Musa will see through his contract at deposed champions Al Nassr following the marque signing of Argentina star Gonzalo Martinez for 18 million Euros. Martinez will join Al Nassr from Serie A club Atalanta in the new season after he netted four goals and provided three […]
Sports

Barca players vote Messi to continue as captain

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona players have voted for Lionel Messi to remain captain for the new season. Messi, who asked to leave only a few weeks ago, will wear the armband next season. Something he has done ever since Andres Iniesta left the club. In fact, the group of captains – and it’s order – is exactly […]
Sports

Fans recount memorable experiences at MTN Fan Parks

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerians across the country have praised MTN Nigeria for its efforts towards providing an incredible Nations cup experience. MTN Nigeria, the official communications partner of the NFF went into partnerships with 140 viewing centers across the country in a bid to excite fans about Africa’s biggest football tournament. Viewers have been afforded the opportunity to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica