Sports

EPL: Liverpool score late winner to beat Villa

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*10-man Leeds beat Man City in stoppage time

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored an injury-time winner as Liverpool came from behind to beat Aston Villa and end a run of six consecutive defeats at Anfield.
Ollie Watkins – who scored a hat-trick in Villa’s 7-2 win in the reverse game – fired the visitors ahead with a shot which squirmed through Alisson.
Liverpool were denied an equaliser by an extremely tight video assistant referee offside decision. Roberto Firmino fired home from close range but a long VAR review ruled that Diogo Jota was just offside in the build-up.
They did eventually equalise when Mohamed Salah headed into an empty net after Emiliano Martinez parried Andy Robertson’s cross.
That was their first goal in open play at Anfield since December 27 – a run of 765 minutes and 132 shots since Sadio Mane scored against West Brom. They netted one penalty at their home ground in that time.
Villa went close to a winner as Trezeguet’s spinning effort hit the post.
But the Reds kept persisting and Alexander-Arnold curled home from the edge of the box after Villa failed to clear the ball.
Liverpool move up to fourth place, above West Ham on goal difference, with Villa staying in 10th.
Meanwhile, Leeds played the whole second half with 10 men as they secured an outstanding 2-1 win in stoppage time to slow Manchester City’s charge to the Premier League title.
The players wore black armbands and there was a period of silence before the game for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 on Friday, reports the BBC.
RESULTS
Man City 1 – 2 Leeds
Liverpool 2 – 1 Aston Villa

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Messi will do everything in his power to stay at Barcelona –Laporta

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Joan Laporta is adamant Lionel Messi wants to remain with Barcelona, while he is confident Eric Garcia will join at the end of the season.   Lionel Messi will “do everything in his power” to stay at Barcelona as long as he receives a suitable offer, according to presidential candidate Joan Laporta. Messi’s future has […]
Sports

Britain’s Okolie KOs Glowacki to win world cruiserweight title

Posted on Author Reporter

    Britain’s Lawrence Okolie won the World Boxing Organisation cruiserweight title with a spectacular sixth-round knockout of Poland’s Krzysztof Glowacki at Wembley Arena on Saturday. Victory meant the 28-year-old Londoner became the first male member of Britain’s 2016 Olympic squad to claim a professional world title, with Okolie unbeaten since joining the paid ranks. […]
Sports

Anambra FA election: Iloenyosi optimistic of victory as FA calls for second ballot

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ex-international, Chikelue Iloenyosi, is optimistic of becoming the chairman of the Anambra Football Association after the Appeal Committee ruled for second ballot. The first election was declared inconclusive after Iloenyosi failed to secure enough numbers of votes despite contesting the position unopposed.   However, after the retired Super Eagles star appealed the result, the committee […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica