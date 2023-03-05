Sports

EPL: Liverpool thrash Man Utd 7-0

Liverpool belied their recent struggles to thrash Manchester United 7-0 as Mohamed Salah became their record Premier League goalscorer.

Cody Gakpo placed a shot in the bottom corner, Darwin Nunez headed in and Gakpo clipped a shot over David de Gea from Mohamed Salah’s pass, reports the BBC.

Salah scored a fine volley and Nunez headed in Jordan Henderson’s cross.

Egyptian Salah scored again, his 129th league goal for the club, and Roberto Firmino added a seventh.

RESULT

Liverpool 7 – 0 Man United

