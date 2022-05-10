EPL: Liverpool win at Villa to keep title hopes alive

Liverpool came from behind to beat Aston Villa and keep their Premier League title hopes alive.

Douglas Luiz scored from close range to give Villa the lead after Reds keeper Alisson had spilled his header, reports the BBC.

Joel Matip stabbed home a sixth-minute equaliser after Virgil van Dijk’s shot was parried by Emiliano Martinez.

Sadio Mane headed in the winner from Luis Diaz’s cross to take Liverpool level on points with Manchester City, who remain top on goal difference.

City play twice – at Wolves on Wednesday and away to West Ham on Sunday – before Liverpool’s next league game.

RESULT

Aston Villa 1 – 2 Liverpool

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...