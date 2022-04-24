EPL: Liverpool win leaves Everton in bottom three

Liverpool moved back to within one point of Premier League leaders Manchester City and left neighbours Everton languishing in the bottom three after victory in the Merseyside derby.

Struggling Everton made Liverpool fight for their win with a well-organised and disciplined performance that will give them hope they can still avoid the drop but was not enough to deny Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing side, reports the BBC.

Liverpool can find different ways to get the job done and after blowing Manchester United aside on Tuesday they demonstrated patience to finally break down Everton’s stubborn resistance in what could prove to be a priceless win.

The deadlock was broken after 62 minutes when Andy Robertson arrived at the far post in front of the Kop to head home Mo Salah’s cross.

Everton could not respond, although the outstanding Anthony Gordon shot across the face of goal, and Liverpool wrapped up the win when substitute Divock Origi tormented the neighbours once again when he headed in Luis Diaz’s bicycle kick with six minutes left.

