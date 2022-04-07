EPL: Liverpool win over City will not ensure title – Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said beating Manchester City on Sunday would not mean the Premier League title is theirs and that the club must focus on winning all of their remaining games to ensure success.

The match in Manchester is being billed by many as a title decider, with a City victory giving them a four-point lead with seven games to go while Liverpool would overtake their rivals with a win.

“If you win against City, which is already difficult enough, I think nobody would think, ‘OK, that’s it decided’ because of the quality of the opponent,” Klopp told reporters.

“Everybody knows about the importance of the next game, but after this game there will be other games in other competitions but in the Premier League as well.”

City midielder Kevin de Bruyne said there would still be so much to play for regardless of Sunday’s result.

“As a player you want to win games and trophies and if you want to do that then you need to win these big games,” the Belgian told Manchester City’s website. “But if you win, draw or lose, there is still a lot to play for.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

