Sports

EPL: Liverpool win over City will not ensure title – Klopp

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said beating Manchester City on Sunday would not mean the Premier League title is theirs and that the club must focus on winning all of their remaining games to ensure success.

The match in Manchester is being billed by many as a title decider, with a City victory giving them a four-point lead with seven games to go while Liverpool would overtake their rivals with a win.

“If you win against City, which is already difficult enough, I think nobody would think, ‘OK, that’s it decided’ because of the quality of the opponent,” Klopp told reporters.

“Everybody knows about the importance of the next game, but after this game there will be other games in other competitions but in the Premier League as well.”

City midielder Kevin de Bruyne said there would still be so much to play for regardless of Sunday’s result.

“As a player you want to win games and trophies and if you want to do that then you need to win these big games,” the Belgian told Manchester City’s website. “But if you win, draw or lose, there is still a lot to play for.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

JUST IN: Willian undergoing Arsenal medical

Posted on Author Reporter

  Willian is on the brink of sealing his free transfer to Arsenal  after reportedly undergoing a medical with  Chelsea’ London rivals. The Brazilian announced his departure from Chelsea on Sunday after seven years at the club ahead of his imminent move to the Gunners prior to the 2020-21 campaign – which begins on September 12. And […]
Sports

Former head of global athletics, Lamine Diack, dies at 88

Posted on Author Reporter

  The former head of global athletics Lamine Diack, who presided over the sport from 1999 to 2015 but was later convicted for corruption, has died aged 88, his family told AFP. The Senegalese was head of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), now renamed World Athletics. Diack, who was also a powerful figure […]
Sports

Minister sues Bash Ali over defamatory video, disruptive comments

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has instructed his legal team to step up the libel suit instituted against a boxer Bash Ali after the pugilist made another video where he made some allegations against the minister.   In a press statement on Sunday, the minister insisted that the video Ali circulated on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica