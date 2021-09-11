Sports

EPL: Lukaku scores first Stamford Bridge goals as Chelsea beat Villa

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Romelu Lukaku scored his first ever goals at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea beat Aston Villa to maintain their unbeaten start.

Lukaku kissed the club badge as he celebrated his opener in front of Blues fans after beating Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer on his 15th appearance at the stadium overall, reports the BBC.

The Belgian’s clinical finish through Steer’s legs came from a precise pass from Mateo Kovacic inside his own half.

Dean Smith’s side created plenty of chances after conceding and managed four shots on target, but could not find a way past Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Villa were punished for their wasted chances when Kovacic doubled Chelsea’s lead early in the second half with a first-time finish into the bottom corner from Tyrone Mings’ weak back pass.

Lukaku sealed the win for Chelsea in injury time with a powerful finish down from the edge of the box.

The victory takes Thomas Tuchel’s side up to second, and sees the club reach a significant milestone as they become only the second team in Premier League history to reach 600 wins in the competition.

RESULT

Chelsea 3 – 0 Aston Villa

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Caeleb Dressel breaks Olympic record on way to second gold

Posted on Author Reporter

  American Caeleb Dressel set an Olympic record on his way to winning the men’s 100m freestyle gold medal as he seeks to become one of the most successful swimmers at an individual Games. Dressel won in a time of 47.02 seconds to claim his second gold in Tokyo. China took gold in a thrilling women’s […]
Sports

HiFL starts April 19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the resumption of sporting activities in the country, all is now set for the commencement of the 2021 season of the Higher Institution Football League (HiFL). The league is set to commence on April 19with qualifying rounds involving over forty University teams alongside a host of other exciting activities. The qualifying rounds are would […]
Sports

Argentina, Chile through to Copa America q’finals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Argentina and Chile on Monday booked their places in the Copa America quarterfinals, ending top of Group A after low-scoring matches that left the other two spots up for grabs. Argentina logged its second win in three group matches played, beating Paraguay 1-0, with Alejandro “Papu” Gomez scoring the sole goal of a lacklustre […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica