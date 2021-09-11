EPL: Lukaku scores first Stamford Bridge goals as Chelsea beat Villa

Romelu Lukaku scored his first ever goals at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea beat Aston Villa to maintain their unbeaten start.

Lukaku kissed the club badge as he celebrated his opener in front of Blues fans after beating Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer on his 15th appearance at the stadium overall, reports the BBC.

The Belgian’s clinical finish through Steer’s legs came from a precise pass from Mateo Kovacic inside his own half.

Dean Smith’s side created plenty of chances after conceding and managed four shots on target, but could not find a way past Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Villa were punished for their wasted chances when Kovacic doubled Chelsea’s lead early in the second half with a first-time finish into the bottom corner from Tyrone Mings’ weak back pass.

Lukaku sealed the win for Chelsea in injury time with a powerful finish down from the edge of the box.

The victory takes Thomas Tuchel’s side up to second, and sees the club reach a significant milestone as they become only the second team in Premier League history to reach 600 wins in the competition.

RESULT

Chelsea 3 – 0 Aston Villa

Like this: Like Loading...