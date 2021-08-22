Sports

EPL: Lukaku scores his first Chelsea goal in dominant win over Arsenal

*Spurs win at Wolves, Man Utd draw at Saints

Romelu Lukaku scored his first ever Chelsea goal – almost a decade after his debut – as Thomas Tuchel’s team deservedly beat Arsenal.

Lukaku, who was at Chelsea as a teenager, started at the Emirates after his £97.5m signing from Inter Milan and looks to have given the Blues an ominous new dimension.

His hold-up and link-up play caused Arsenal problems all day – and the Belgian duly gave them the lead.

Lukaku was involved in the build-up and then finished the move from close range into an empty net from Reece James’ pass.

James got the second himself as he slammed the ball into the roof of the net from Mason Mount’s pass to make it two wins from two in the league.

Lukaku almost made it 3-0 but his header was tipped onto the bar by Bernd Leno.

Arsenal, missing centre-back Ben White through Covid, have now lost more London derbies in the Premier League this season than last – after just two games.

It is only the third time Arsenal have lost their opening two Premier League matches in a season.

And Manchester United were held to a Premier League draw at Southampton, who claimed their first point of the new campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side started the season in blistering fashion by hammering Leeds but were poor for large periods on the south coast, reports the BBC.

United almost scored in the opening six minutes but Harry Maguire’s effort looped on to the top of the crossbar and the follow up was cleared off the line by Mohammed Salisu.

The hosts went ahead on the half hour mark courtesy of Che Adams’ strike which deflected off Fred from the edge of the area and went in.

But United levelled in the second period as Mason Greenwood stroked home following Paul Pogba’s poked pass.

Summer signing Adam Armstrong missed a big opportunity from eight yards out, seeing his effort pushed away by David de Gea.

And at the Molineux, Nuno Espirito Santo maintained his winning start as Tottenham boss in the Premier League against former side Wolves as Harry Kane came off the bench for his first appearance this season.

Dele Alli scored the only goal from the spot after being brought down by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa nine minutes in.

Wolves dominated at home but failed to capitalise, with Adama Traore denied by Hugo Lloris when through one-on-one.

Nuno called on Kane, a target for Manchester City, with 20 minutes to go.

The England captain had a chance to double the visitors’ lead from Steven Bergwijn’s pass, but Sa saved from a narrow angle.

It means Spurs have won their opening two league games this season while Wolves are yet to pick up a point.

RESULTS

Southampton 1 – 1 Man United

Wolves 0 – 1 Spurs

Arsenal 0 – 2 Chelsea

