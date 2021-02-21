Sports

EPL: Man City beat Arsenal for 18th consecutive win

*Maddison, Barnes win it for Leicester at Aston Villa
*West Ham beat Tottenham

Manchester City extended their winning run to 18 games as they continued their impressive march towards the Premier League title with victory at Arsenal.
The visitors have not dropped a point since December 15 and looked confident right from the outset, taking the lead with just two minutes on the clock as Raheem Sterling somehow managed to outjump Rob Holding to head in Riyad Mahrez’s cross.
City had four shots to Arsenal’s none in the opening quarter of an hour and it looked like the Gunners were in danger of being on the end of a heavy defeat as Pep Guardiola’s side poured forward at every opportunity.
To Arsenal’s credit they weathered that early storm and grew into the game as Kieran Tierney tested Ederson with a strong effort from distance, while there were glimpses of a threat on the break through the pace of Bukayo Saka.
City failed to kick on after the break although still looked the most likely to add to their lead as Kevin de Bruyne – making his first start in over a month – lifted an effort just wide while Ilkay Gundogan saw a shot saved by Bernd Leno before Joao Cancelo clipped a lovely strike inches past the post late on.
In the end, a second goal was not needed as City took the three points that means they remain 10 points clear at the top of the table with 13 games remaining.
Arsenal, meanwhile, are 10th and six points off the top six.
Meanwhile, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes scored as Leicester City edged out an Aston Villa side missing the injured Jack Grealish.
Maddison found the net inside the opening 20 minutes, side-footing the ball into the far corner.
Moments later, Barnes was on hand to strike home a rebound, giving the Foxes a deserved two-goal lead.
Villa lacked creativity without captain Grealish – who has a leg injury that is set to keep him out for around a month – but were given a lifeline when Bertrand Traore volleyed home a loose ball.
The hosts struggled to create further openings as Leicester held on to go second in the Premier League, three points clear of Manchester United, who host Newcastle later on Sunday (19:00 GMT).
And West Ham moved into the top four of the Premier League with a narrow victory over Tottenham that increases the pressure on Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.
Michail Antonio – back in the Hammers’ starting line-up after a two-game absence – gave the hosts the perfect start, poking home after Hugo Lloris had failed to deal with Jarrod Bowen’s cross, reports the BBC.
Jesse Lingard’s third goal in four league games was initially disallowed for offside against Pablo Fornals.
But VAR ruled that the Spaniard was not interfering with play when the former Manchester United man skipped through the visiting defence before powerfully finding the far corner to make it 2-0.
Half-time substitute Gareth Bale, who registered a goal and an assist in Tottenham’s Europa League win at Wolfsberger on Thursday, set up Lucas Moura to give Spurs hope, before hitting the top of the crossbar with a fierce strike 10 minutes later.
Son Heung-min also struck the woodwork in stoppage time.
The win – David Moyes’ first over Jose Mourinho in 16 attempts – lifts West Ham two points clear of Chelsea in fifth, while Spurs remain in ninth.
RESULT
West Ham 2 – 1 Spurs
Aston Villa 1 – 2 Leicester
Arsenal 0 – 1 Man City

