EPL: Man City beat Everton to open up 10-point lead

…as Burnley hit back to frustrate Fulham

Manchester City’s relentless pursuit of a third Premier League title in four seasons continued after victory at Everton opened up a 10-point lead at the top of the table.
Phil Foden fired Pep Guardiola’s leaders ahead with a right-foot shot which hit Everton substitute Seamus Coleman on its way past Jordan Pickford.
Hard-working Everton were back on level terms five minutes later, Lucas Digne’s powerful attempt coming back off the post and hitting Richarlison before flying over the line.
However, a wonderful curling finish from 18 yards by Riyad Mahrez restored City’s lead before Bernardo Silva beat Pickford from a similar distance in the closing stages.
With 14 games remaining, City’s lead is into double figures after a 12th successive league win.
By beating Everton they also become the first team in English top-flight history to win their opening 10 matches in a calendar year.
And in the first game of the day, relegation-threatened Fulham lost some of the momentum built up by their win at Everton but showed battling qualities to claim a point at Burnley.
Of the three sides currently adrift at the bottom of the Premier League, the Cottagers seem the most capable of clawing their way to safety, as illustrated by their impressive win at Goodison Park on Sunday, reports the BBC.
But they failed to repeat that bright and incisive display at Turf Moor against a typically hard-working and competitive Clarets side, who married their industry with the game’s main moments of attacking ingenuity.
It was the visitors, though, who took the lead, as much through fortune as design, with Ola Aina’s chested effort from a corner finding the net despite an attempted clearance from Robbie Brady on the line.
Crucially, the visitors were denied the time to draw confidence from the opener, with Burnley hitting back three minutes later through a well-taken Ashley Barnes finish, following a superb low ball from Jay Rodriguez.
The same two strikers had both narrowly failed to get a goal-bound touch on a superb low cross from James Tarkowski in the first half, while Rodriguez saw a low drive kicked away by Alphonse Areola shortly after his side had levelled the score.
The draw represents an opportunity missed for Burnley to put further ground between themselves and the London side, with the gap between the two a sizeable but not yet entirely comfortable eight points.
Scott Parker’s side remain six points shy of safety, with Newcastle the 17th-placed side most in danger of being reeled in.
RESULT
Burnley 1 – 1 Fulham
Everton 1 – 3 Man City

